Get ready for Wildflower Week

Wildflower Week will be here soon.

What exactly is Wildflower Week and what is a wildflower? You might be surprised to find out some of your favorite perennial flowers are actually considered wildflowers.

Nebraska’s Wildflower Week focus is on embracing wildflowers and native plants of Nebraska and runs from May 28 through June 7, when Nebraska’s prairies and gardens are typically at their prime. The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum coordinates Wildflower Week activities bringing together a list of entities that know the true value of wildflowers. Wildflower Week events are planned across the state June 1-9.

View the Nebraska Wildflower Week events statewide and resources here: https://plantnebraska.org/connect/events/wildflowers.html

Wildflowers and native plants are very versatile plants that have multiple benefits in the landscape. Some wildflowers are a cut above the rest and are worth a try in your garden. These plants can be unique and interesting additions to the landscape.