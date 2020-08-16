While COVID-19 has had a negative effect on small businesses, new ones emerge as people’s dreams of entrepreneurship continue despite the challenges.
One such Grand Island business is Katie’s Zoom & Groom, a mobile pet grooming service that opened in July.
Katie Eberl attended Cedar Hollow and graduated from Northwest High School last year. She was raised on an acreage and has been around a lot of critters, such as donkeys, sheep and ponies.
After completing a course at an animal grooming school in Colorado, she returned to Grand Island, where she decided to start her own business. One converted RV later, her mobile grooming service was open to clients.
Eberl said the idea behind her business is to bring her pet spa to the privacy and convenience of the client’s home. By doing that, she said it eliminate the hassle of “trying to drive and control your pet, leaving your pet in a kennel for an extended period of time, and having to go through it all over again when you pick them up.”
Eberl said there is no exposure to other dogs, diseases or parasites.
“It reduces separation anxiety and best of all it is done at your home in our mobile dog spa,” she said.
Lucky dogs (and cats)
Zoom & Groom provides a range of services “right outside your door,” Eberl said.
“We can even get your dog from your house while you are at work,” she said.
Eberl describes her business as “hassle-free, no mess, no stress and no driving for you.”
Among the services Zoom & Groom provides are:
n Bath and nails, which includes bath,brush, pads, trim nails, clean ears, remove ear hair (optional) spray cologne, and anal gland (topical expression if needed).
n Haircuts of any style — fluff dry, hand scissoring, shave down and bow and bandanna less.
n Nail trims and brush outs for cats, but no grooms or shaves.
n Deshedding and dematting.
Eberl said while attending school in Colorado, she visited a number of pet spas and mobile pet grooming units and began planning her own business after graduation.
“When I got back home, we went and bought an RV, ripped everything out, and made it for dogs,” she said.
Puppy love
A Grand Island native, Eberl was a 4-H member and showed dogs for most of her life.
“I always loved it and I decided working with animals would be a fun job,” she said.
Her 4-H club was Happy Hounds, which is a specialty 4-H club in which youths work with and show dogs.
Eberl said sometimes a pet can be nervous and anxious when leaving their home. The idea of the mobile grooming service is allow the animal to get a spa treatment without having to leave their home. Also, the dog can enjoy of the privacy of not having other animals around and being treated to something special.
In her converted RV, Eberl said she added a bathtub, several blow dryers and grooming table. All the client has to do is call her, set up an appointment and she will take care of the rest without the clients or dogs ever having to leave their homes.
Working like a dog
Eberl said since opening her business in July, she has kept busy with bookings now into September. A number of positive testimonials can be found on Katie’s Zoom & Groom Facebook page.
Because of her 4-H experience, Eberl had established a base of potential clients from the many people she’d met during the years. Once word of mouth spread, she also has received calls from people who heard about her from mutual friends.
Eberl has developed a special talent of treating animals, especially ones that can be mean or anxious, by taking her time and allowing them to become comfortable being around her.
“You play with them and give them treats,” she said. “You just love them up as much as your can.”
While Eberl doesn’t competitively show dogs anymore, she does help train dogs for people, especially 4-H members so they can get ready for the shows such as the Hall County Fair and the Nebraska State Fair. She was also a member of the Doniphan Rustlers 4-H Club, where she showed and trained sheep.
For the time being, Eberl wants to focus on growing her business and keeping busy.
“I just hope everything keeps going good,” she said. “We are just getting started and we want to see how things go.”
To learn more about Katie’s Zoom and Groom, visit her Facebook page or call her for more information or to make an appointment at 308-379-7801.
