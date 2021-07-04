Get ready to GO! Program underway to promote local businesses

“We want people to open their eyes and try shopping locally,” Barr said.

While the local program is modeled after the Nebraska Passport Program, it’s on a smaller scale.

“The Nebraska Passport Program aims to drive tourism across Nebraska, but we strive to have people in our community visit and shop at local businesses to help the economy that way,” Palmer said. “We hadn’t planned to start the program during the pandemic, but it started out that way. But, we were happy to do it because a lot of people were really talking about the importance of shopping local and that was kind of the drum we wanted to beat as well.”

She said they gave out 800 passport booklets in 2020.

“We didn’t receive as many back as we hoped, but the reason for that is that people were not going into stores and things like that,” Palmer said. “We were happy, though, that we handed out 800 passports as it gave the participating businesses more awareness. That is where we really struck gold last year, in the awareness aspect.”