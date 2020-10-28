Getting off to a quicker start: Swimmers will be able to get off to faster starts at the YMCA

Members of the Quicksilver Swim Team will be even quicker thanks to a new set of starting blocks at the YMCA pool.

The six new starting blocks were unveiled at a “block party” Tuesday afternoon.

It cost about $30,000 to give swimmers a new jumping-off point.

“They were greatly needed,” said YMCA Chief Executive Officer Cara Lemburg. “The other ones had deteriorated to a point where we were having welders come in and fix them before swim meets, to make it so that we could have swim meets.”

Slightly more than 30 members of the Quicksilver team were on hand Tuesday to demonstrate the use of the blocks.

Each block is equipped with a wedge at the back and handlebars on the front. The wedge can be adjusted to fit the needs of each swimmer. Starting off, the swimmer places a foot up against the wedge.

The blocks allow swimmers to get off to what’s called a track start.

Grand Island has produced a lot of great swimmers, said Alan Usher, assistant coach of the Quicksilver team.