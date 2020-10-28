Getting off to a quicker start: Swimmers will be able to get off to faster starts at the YMCA

Members of the Quicksilver Swim Team will be even quicker thanks to a new set of starting blocks at the YMCA pool.
The six new starting blocks were unveiled at a “block party” Tuesday afternoon.
It cost about $30,000 to give swimmers a new jumping-off point.
“They were greatly needed,” said YMCA Chief Executive Officer Cara Lemburg. “The other ones had deteriorated to a point where we were having welders come in and fix them before swim meets, to make it so that we could have swim meets.”
Slightly more than 30 members of the Quicksilver team were on hand Tuesday to demonstrate the use of the blocks.
Each block is equipped with a wedge at the back and handlebars on the front. The wedge can be adjusted to fit the needs of each swimmer. Starting off, the swimmer places a foot up against the wedge.
The blocks allow swimmers to get off to what’s called a track start.
Grand Island has produced a lot of great swimmers, said Alan Usher, assistant coach of the Quicksilver team.
Until now, those swimmers weren’t able to practice track starts in Grand Island. So when they got to a state meet, they were “always a leg behind,” Usher said at the ceremony.
This summer, the YMCA made about $40,000 worth of improvements in the pool, said board member Pat O’Neill. A new coat of paint and a piping project cost about $10,000, which the YMCA paid.
Nine sponsors contributed the $30,000 for the starting blocks. They were O’Neill Wood Resources (Pat and Kris O’Neill), Dr. Dan and Carole Novinski, Tom and Pam Usher, Alan Usher and family, Tom Dinsdale, Russ Rerucha, Gene and Jan Penrose, the YMCA board of directors and the Quicksilver parent committee.
Many of the donors attended the block party.
Conveying a message from Quicksilver head coach Brian Jensen, who wasn’t able to attend, Lemburg said the swimmers are “extremely grateful” for the new blocks.
The blocks are championship-style, like the ones used at upper level meets, Lemburg said.
When the YMCA opened in 1978, the pool was equipped with flat wooden blocks. Later, they were replaced by white blocks, which were slanted toward the pool. But they weren’t equipped with wedges and handlebars.
“This project was long overdue,” Lemburg said in her remarks.
Grand Island was running the risk of no longer being able to host swim meets, Jensen said in a press release.
The pool, which is 25 meters long and six lanes wide, is the only indoor pool in Grand Island.
It is home to both the Quicksilver and Islander swim teams. Both of those organizations are open to swimmers from all four Grand Island high schools and Wood River.
The Quicksilver team has close to 60 members, Alan Usher said. Swimmers can be 6 to 18 or older.
Typically, the high school team has five or six meets a year at the pool, he said. Quicksilver hosts three meets a year.
The pool is also used for year-round swim lessons, lifeguard training, warm water rehab and community gatherings.
The new blocks are “very heavy-duty,” O’Neill said. They weigh about 100 pounds each.
Discussions are sometimes held about building a new YMCA facility. If that happens, O’Neill said, the new blocks could be transferred to another pool.
