‘Getting out and doing things': Post-pandemic A’ror’n Days go off with a bang

AURORA — Summer festivals are making a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic winds down, Aurora’s annual summer celebration, A’ror’n Days, is no exception.
“We had really good turnout,” said Roger Scott, A’ror’n Days committee chairperson. “People were really excited about getting out and doing things — to gather.”
Aurora had plenty of reasons to gather, as the community celebrates the Hamilton County Courthouse — situated in Aurora’s historic town square — reaching 125 years since construction, and the community of Aurora’s 150th year in existence.
As the Fourth of July approaches, having a good time and enjoying the community is fitting, said Mary Molliconi, Edgerton Explorit Center executive director. “It’s so close to the Fourth of July. It’s encompassing celebrating America and celebrating Aurora.”
Edgerton Explorit Center set up in the courthouse lawn with activities during the event. Molliconi said the turnout for their event was good. “We’ve been out there nine years now and I would say that was probably one of the best-attended that we’ve had.”
Food vendor Josh Hahn of Gordon and a native of Hamilton County hauled his hefty barbecue setup to the square. Hahn said he had plenty of hungry customers.
“Business was good,” Hahn said. “There were a lot of vendors, but I think everybody got their share.”
Vendors of many types are standbys at A’ror’n Days, but some perennial favorites like the parade were on the schedule as well. Scott said he estimated about 80 parade entries from an array of organizations, including alumni class-sponsored floats and church groups. He said having 80 entries is fairly typical for the annual parade. “That’s a good average for right now.”
A’ror’n Days coronavirus-induced 2020 hiatus also fostered new ideas. Scott said about one-third of his A’ror’n Days committee were new members who offered fresh ideas.
“We tried some stuff we hadn’t tried before,” Scott said. “We tried some different things and it went well.”
Among those new activities were a talent show (“Aurora’s Got Talent”) and a special movie short about the community’s history (“Aurora: Look No Further”) played periodically through the festivities at Aurora’s 12th Street Cinema.
Rain on Thursday, plus a bit on Friday, slowed things down, but nothing came to a halt. Scott said there were fewer entries in the car show because of impending weather.
“Some of those cars are high-dollar, so I don’t blame them,” he said.
As the clouds cleared, the crowds didn’t — a welcome sight as the coronavirus pandemic winds down, Molliconi said. “It’s nice to see since you’ve had COVID to see people out supporting the community.”
Scott said overall A’ror’n Days 2021 wrapped up with a bang as Sunday’s events winded down.
“We had no real complaints,” he said, adding that some of the new features of 2021 might be repeated in 2022.
The event’s attendance this year could have been influenced by not having the event last year. Were people ready to get out and about as health measures have been eased and vaccines given? Hahn said he thought so.
“For sure,” he said. “I am.”
