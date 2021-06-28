‘Getting out and doing things': Post-pandemic A’ror’n Days go off with a bang

Vendors of many types are standbys at A’ror’n Days, but some perennial favorites like the parade were on the schedule as well. Scott said he estimated about 80 parade entries from an array of organizations, including alumni class-sponsored floats and church groups. He said having 80 entries is fairly typical for the annual parade. “That’s a good average for right now.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A’ror’n Days coronavirus-induced 2020 hiatus also fostered new ideas. Scott said about one-third of his A’ror’n Days committee were new members who offered fresh ideas.

“We tried some stuff we hadn’t tried before,” Scott said. “We tried some different things and it went well.”

Among those new activities were a talent show (“Aurora’s Got Talent”) and a special movie short about the community’s history (“Aurora: Look No Further”) played periodically through the festivities at Aurora’s 12th Street Cinema.

Rain on Thursday, plus a bit on Friday, slowed things down, but nothing came to a halt. Scott said there were fewer entries in the car show because of impending weather.

“Some of those cars are high-dollar, so I don’t blame them,” he said.