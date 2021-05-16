Getting ready to walk down the aisle

According to wedding industry surveys, nearly half of the couples planning to get married last year didn’t.
But wedding officials expect a surge of ceremonies this year, especially now as mask mandates are lifted and vaccination numbers grow.
To help meet anticipated demand, the Bridal Collection and Tuxedo Shop in Grand Island has a new location and a new owner to help plan all those weddings.
Tessa Schroder is the new owner of the shop at 203 W. Third St.
Helping brides plan for their wedding is not new for Schroder.
She purchased the building on Jan. 1. Prior to taking over, she worked for the shop’s previous owners for four years. She is a Grand Island native who graduated from Northwest High School in 2010.
“I love my job here helping brides,” Schroder said.
Bridal Collection has been a part of the Grand Island community for more than 18 years. A grand reopening is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The business was originally located off Diers Avenue along the Highway 281 business corridor. Schroder said the former owners were looking to move their store to the Railside District before selling it to her.
Bridal Collection is now located in the Hedde Building, a commercial and residential development by Empire Development.
She said the atmosphere of Railside with the old-style buildings and the district’s blending of old and modern architecture creates an exciting environment with a diverse blend of retail, food and beverage and professional offices. The move has increased foot traffic for the business.
“We are excited to be a part of Railside,” Schroder said. “We add an extra element to Railside. We cater to all things bridal, from wedding gowns to tuxedos. The Bridal Collection prides itself in making sure brides are excited for their big day and know their wedding party is well taken care of.”
The Bridal Collection has attire for brides, bridesmaids, flower girls, ring bearers, grooms, groomsmen and fathers of the bride/groom. The boutique also offers services including wedding gown preservation, sample sales, trunk shows and wedding dress alterations.
Schroder said they will soon start carrying mother-of-the-bride dresses from Adriana Pappell by Christina Wu.
Designers featured include Allure for the bride, MoriLee for brides and bridesmaids, and Rosebud for flower girls. Schroder said Christina Wu wedding dresses and bridesmaids dresses are coming this summer.
The hundreds of dresses to choose from include styles from traditional to Boho for brides of all ages, whether they are marrying for the first time or taking a repeat walk down the aisle. A wide range of bridal accessories is also available.
“It is an exciting time in their lives and we want to be able to help every bride of every walk of life that we possibility can,” Schroder said.
For the gloom and his entourage there is a selection of tuxedos from Skeffingtons Formal Wear.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 308-398-0445 or check online at www.bridalcollectiongi.com. The Bridal Collection can also be found on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.