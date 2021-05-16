Getting ready to walk down the aisle

According to wedding industry surveys, nearly half of the couples planning to get married last year didn’t.

But wedding officials expect a surge of ceremonies this year, especially now as mask mandates are lifted and vaccination numbers grow.

To help meet anticipated demand, the Bridal Collection and Tuxedo Shop in Grand Island has a new location and a new owner to help plan all those weddings.

Tessa Schroder is the new owner of the shop at 203 W. Third St.

Helping brides plan for their wedding is not new for Schroder.

She purchased the building on Jan. 1. Prior to taking over, she worked for the shop’s previous owners for four years. She is a Grand Island native who graduated from Northwest High School in 2010.

“I love my job here helping brides,” Schroder said.

Bridal Collection has been a part of the Grand Island community for more than 18 years. A grand reopening is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The business was originally located off Diers Avenue along the Highway 281 business corridor. Schroder said the former owners were looking to move their store to the Railside District before selling it to her.

