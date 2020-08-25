Getting the State Fair off the ground: Open class groups help out

“A promoter has come in and basically we’re providing the facility and he’s taking care of all of the additional expenses,” Ogg said.

General admission tickets to the bullfighting are $20. Kids 10 and younger get in free. Admission is half-price for 4-H and FFA exhibitors. Money spent on food and beverages will go to the fair.

The fair runs Friday through Sept. 7.

Ogg is pleased that the Fair Board decided to proceed with 4-H and FFA activities. Several other activities have been added to the lineup of the slimmed-down fair. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect.

Ogg said he is nervous “because I don’t know how many folks are going to come. Obviously, we’re going to do everything we can to make it a safe and fun environment for them. I’m confident our exhibitors will be reasonably well-taken care of. I just hope we have some guests.”

The fairground should have no shortage of people this weekend. About 3,500 4-H exhibitors will arrive Friday and will stick around into Sunday afternoon. Taking into account those young people, their parents and extended family, “that in itself will be a significant number of folks on the grounds,” Ogg said.

A similar turnout of FFA competitors is expected on Labor Day weekend.