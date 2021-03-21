GGI 2.0: 2021 the time to refresh and re-vision

Grow Grand Island was born out of the community’s desire to move forward with initiatives identified through two comprehensive visioning efforts — one done by the City of Grand Island and the other by MarketStreet through support provided by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, the Grand Island Economic Development Corp. and the Grand Island Convention and Visitors Bureau — both conducted in 2014 and merged in 2015.

This original program of work is comprised of 30 initiatives which have served as a road map. Since being formally established in 2016, GGI has launched 18 initiatives, totaling $3.1 million. Of this total, $1.7 million was leveraged from other sources, such as private investments and foundation grants.

So, 18 down, 12 to go, right? Not quite.

A recent review of the program of work would indicate that, for the most part, the plan has been or is being carried out, whether by GGI or other organizations. The last five years has shown how well our community engages in strategies to help us grow and thrive. This is good news! But, as said best by Winston Churchill, “success is not final.”