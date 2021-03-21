GGI 2.0: 2021 the time to refresh and re-vision

Grow Grand Island was born out of the community’s desire to move forward with initiatives identified through two comprehensive visioning efforts — one done by the City of Grand Island and the other by MarketStreet through support provided by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, the Grand Island Economic Development Corp. and the Grand Island Convention and Visitors Bureau — both conducted in 2014 and merged in 2015.
This original program of work is comprised of 30 initiatives which have served as a road map. Since being formally established in 2016, GGI has launched 18 initiatives, totaling $3.1 million. Of this total, $1.7 million was leveraged from other sources, such as private investments and foundation grants.
So, 18 down, 12 to go, right? Not quite.
A recent review of the program of work would indicate that, for the most part, the plan has been or is being carried out, whether by GGI or other organizations. The last five years has shown how well our community engages in strategies to help us grow and thrive. This is good news! But, as said best by Winston Churchill, “success is not final.”
The year 2021 will be a time for GGI to refresh and re-vision. We are calling it GGI 2.0 to borrow from geek-speak. We have already taken some steps. In January we sought public opinion on what people want to see new/different in Grand Island in the next 10 years. I shared the highlights in my column last month.
Also in January, the GGI Executive Committee held a retreat. After discussing relevant studies, recent local developments, and reflection on the original program of work, we worked our way to a set of priorities to examine deeper this year. They are: workforce housing, outdoor spaces, tourism and image, workforce sustainability, broadband, entrepreneurship, and targeted development.
In the coming months, we will be engaging community leaders, organizations, experts and others who have interest, to shape these issues into impactful initiatives. Please do not let us leave you out if you want to be part of the process. You can reach out via hello@growgrandisland.com.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership.