Ghosts and goblins turned out in droves to Trunk or Treat

Parents and children, outfitted in kinds of Halloween costumes, turned out in big numbers Sunday afternoon for Peace Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat, in spite of the rainy weather.

Organizers moved many of the activities inside, but the crowd still was large. The Peace Lutheran parking lot was jammed.

Instead of getting candy out of trunks, the kids got many of their treats off tables inside the gym.

Some of the groups wanted to keep their vehicles outside, even with the bad weather. That included several law enforcement vehicles, from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol.

Organizers decided at about 1:30 p.m. to move much of Trunk or Treat event inside, said Rachel Rathman, Peace Lutheran’s director of outreach and missions.

The annual event usually attracts about 1,500 people, Rathman said. Sunday’s turnout might not have been much different.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As usual, shuttles transported the overflow to and from Engleman Elementary School.

Engleman “generously lets us use their parking lot and Farm Credit helps us out with the shuttles,” Rathman said. Two shuttles were used.