GI Acres offers fresh, locally grown produce for a healthy community

Summer is the growing season. Fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables are a healthy addition to any meal.

For those without a garden, but have an appetite for locally grown, fresh produce, GI Acres is a healthy alternative.

GI Acres is owned by Chad and Kathy Nabity of Grand Island. GI Acres is a Community Supported Agriculture operation.

“People can buy shares in our farm,” Chad Nabity said.”We produce the food and share it to them based on what is produced.”

He said shareholders pay for their shares in the late winter or early spring.

“We use the money to buy seeds, plants and equipment for the garden,” he explained.

Nabity said he and his wife did not grow up on farms.

“We did grow up in families with large gardens, eating a variety of fresh produce and canning/freezing the excess,” he said. “We have maintained the tradition of growing and preserving food for our family for the past 20-plus years. GI Acres is our attempt to share that passion for good food with our community.”

GI Acres was started in the spring of 2015.

Growing up in families that tended big gardens, the Nabitys knew the joy of having fresh produce available all summer. But they also knew many urban dwellers have neither the time of the space to grow fresh vegetables or fruits.

That gave them the idea for starting GI Acres.

This year, they are offering 10 shares to the CSA (Community Supported Agricultural Operation). The price of a share is $450 due and was payable by the end of May. The growing season began near the end of May or early June and lasts through the first hard freeze of September.

Again this year, GI Acres is offering a short season share from July to early September with six weeks of pickups on the weekend for $200.

“This is perfect for someone who isn’t sure they want to commit to a full share or for someone who just likes those summer veggies (tomatoes, peppers, egg plant and much more),” Kathy Nabity said. “It will also help us keep things picked and monitor the garden between regular weekly pickup. We will have six short season shares available.”

GI acres offers tomatoes, potatoes, greens (Swiss chard, spinach, kale, collards, mustard greens), lettuce, hot and sweet peppers, snap beans, peas, summer squash, winter squash, strawberries, gooseberries, raspberries, blackberries, cherries, apples, peaches, herbs, cucumbers, eggplant, okra, cabbages, broccolini, onions, shallots, leeks, baby corn and popcorn.

Spring or anytime shares are also available. Information is available at www.grandislandacres.com

Community Supported Agriculture has been around for 25 years and has become a popular way for consumers to buy local, season food directly from a farmer.

While CSA has a great benefit for the grower, for consumers it is a great way of getting freshly ripened produce that is full of flavor and vitamins, along with getting exposed to new vegetables and new ways of cooking.

The Nabitys said that GI Acres follows the CSA mode.

“We are a modified-market style CSA,” Kathy Nabity said. “We let our customers choose from the items we have available each week, rather that receiving a pre-packed box or choosing their share based on a value guide.”

He said their members “recognize that crops are dependent on weather and other factors, and may produce bumper crops or not produce at all. It is a system of shared risk/shared reward.”

The popularity of CSAs has been growing over the years.

“Ideally everyone should grow something where they are to create a distributed supply of food,” said Chad Nabity. “The reality is that not everyone can or will do that.”

Kathy Nabity said that “ … even growing a single vegetable that you like or your own herbs can encourage you to cook at home and enhance the flavor of your food.”

The Nabitys said they are hoping to show that CSAs can work in the community and hoping that others start up as well.

“It is also eye-opening for many people to eat seasonally available vegetables as opposed to produce harvested globally,” she said. “Our members recognize that locally grown asparagus is a spring vegetable, and not available at the same time as tomatoes and peppers. They also are challenged to try vegetables they may never have had — or even heard of — and to cook and eat at home, which is potentially cheaper and healthier. We encourage members to share with family or friends and to preserve (freeze, dehydrate, can) some of the items they receive so they can enjoy them all year.”

Chad Nabity said urban agriculture is a way to make communities more resilient.

“Local food is basic economic development,” he said. “Local producers sell and buy locally.”

GI Acres is located at the Nabity’s home at 4311 W 13th. They have set pick-up times that may change each year.

The Nabitys would like to grow GI Acres into providing more services to the consumer other than fresh produce.

“At some point we would like to move into offering classes on food preservation including canning, fermenting, sausage making and other similar things,” Chad said.

For more information, visit www.grandislandacres.com; facebook @urbanfarmadventures; on Facebook @GIacres; and on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.