GI applies for second round of American Rescue Plan funds

City of Grand Island has applied for its second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The city was awarded $10.66 million in federal dollars in 2021. The first half was received by the city in June 2021.

A second distribution of $4,546,940 is expected to be received in June 2022, said Patrick Brown, city Finance Director.

“I just applied for it and it should be here within 30 days,” Brown said Friday. “Last year, we received it in early June in ‘21, so we should be getting it in early June of ‘22.”

Though the city has already received one distribution of ARPA funds, an application still had to be completed for the second round.

“Since we’re already in the system it’s just a matter of submitting that we want our second half and that was it. It’s much easier than the first half,” said Brown.

A portion of the first round of ARPA funds has been approved for one project. Central Nebraska Regional Airport’s sewer system, built during World War II, is nearing total collapse and is being replaced.

The roughly $8 million project is being completed with Hall County.

No other uses for the first round of funds have been approved. There have been no discussions yet for use of second round of ARPA funds.

“We’re just kind of waiting for the money to come in and kind of do a little look-see on what’s coming up,” Brown said. “There are projects we have that we just haven’t definitely approved of those funds.”

The city must report its decisions to the U.S. Department of Treasury. There is plenty of time to make those decisions, though.

“We have to declare what we’re using it for by December 2024, and we have to spend the funds by December 2026,” Brown said.

The rules have not changed for how the funds can be used.

According to federal guidelines, the funds can be used to:

-Support public health expenditures, such as COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff

-Address negative economic impact caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector

-Replace lost public sector revenue

-Provide premium pay for essential workers, meaning a worker can be supplemented up to $25 per hour, Brown said

-Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure

One-time projects are emphasized, Brown explained.

“The big ones it’s not supposed to be used on is pension plans and for debt service,” he said.

The city of Grand Island will benefit from having the funds, said Brown.

“It helps everyone,” he said. “There’s some projects out there that need money and it’s just a matter of getting to the right projects at the right time.”

The federal stimulus act was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, in response to state and local needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic and to foster economic growth.

Hall County was awarded $11.9 million in ARPA funds in 2021, with a portion of the first round of funds dedicated to the CNRA sewer replacement project.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.