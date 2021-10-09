GI Northwest project cashing in from students’ penny wars

If enthusiasm could be used as currency, Northwest elementary and middle schools’ students would have their school’s $7.5 million “Charting Our Future” capital campaign covered.
Northwest Public Schools elementary/middle school campuses are engaged in a penny war to help raise money for the district’s ambitious fieldhouse construction and football field improvements.
Tosha Edwards, who is helping direct the fundraising project, said the week’s count amounted to well over $2,000.
“Honestly our goal was each school would collect maybe a hundred bucks,” she said. “That just shows the excitement the kids have.”
Amanda Hodges of St. Libory campus’s PTO came up with using a penny war format after a brainstorming session.
In a penny war, teams (in this case, classes) compete to see who can fill their container with the most pennies. The containers are placed where they are easily visible because there is more strategy to a penny war than shiny copper coin collecting – a penny war is a game of sabotage.
Adding silver coins or cash to competing teams’ containers can “cancel out” the pennies collected. For instance, if a class had 10 pennies, another class could add a dime or two nickels to that class’s container to erase the 10 penny points. The team who ends up with the most penny points wins.
Student Raelea Chavez said, “I’m most excited about getting to sabotage the other classes.”
James Buhrman, another Northwest student, said, “It’s really fun competing with other classes.”
Even so, Edwards said, the entire district wins. “We keep telling them Northwest has four buildings, but we’re one family. We’re really trying to make sure it’s all about the kids.”
The fieldhouse will be constructed on the east side of the football field. It will provide practice space for high school, and seventh- and eighth-grade basketball and volleyball teams. Additional elements will provide space and opportunities for Northwest’s students of all grade levels.
Student Hayden Heaton said, “With the fieldhouse we can have training and have fun inside of it.”
Edwards said of the fundraiser, “We wanted to give the students ownership in the new facility. Just because it’s built at the high school doesn’t mean it’s just for the high school.”
Buhrman said he’s already thinking about the completed project. “I’m really excited to get to play some basketball at the new gym at Northwest and I’m also excited for the new football field turf.”
The football stadium improvements include the installation of artificial turf, new grandstands and a press box. The location will remain the same, but the new capacity will be increased by 400 or more with the addition of bleachers on one end.
Penny wars lend themselves to more accessible fundraising participation, Edwards explained. “We’re not selling things door-to-door or asking parents to write big checks to anyone.”
The penny war will culminate at the end of October, the last day of the war being Thursday, Oct. 28. That Friday there will be a big announcement at each participating campus. The winning classes will be announced and funds raised will be presented in a schoolwide assembly.
Fortunately, Edwards and Hodges will be able to dodge counting the coinage, thanks to Equitable Bank, which is providing use of their change counter at no charge. “That’s been a godsend for me,” Edwards said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.