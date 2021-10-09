GI Northwest project cashing in from students’ penny wars

Student Raelea Chavez said, “I’m most excited about getting to sabotage the other classes.”

James Buhrman, another Northwest student, said, “It’s really fun competing with other classes.”

Even so, Edwards said, the entire district wins. “We keep telling them Northwest has four buildings, but we’re one family. We’re really trying to make sure it’s all about the kids.”

The fieldhouse will be constructed on the east side of the football field. It will provide practice space for high school, and seventh- and eighth-grade basketball and volleyball teams. Additional elements will provide space and opportunities for Northwest’s students of all grade levels.

Student Hayden Heaton said, “With the fieldhouse we can have training and have fun inside of it.”

Edwards said of the fundraiser, “We wanted to give the students ownership in the new facility. Just because it’s built at the high school doesn’t mean it’s just for the high school.”

Buhrman said he’s already thinking about the completed project. “I’m really excited to get to play some basketball at the new gym at Northwest and I’m also excited for the new football field turf.”