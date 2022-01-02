Giant for a day in tiny Grand Island kingdom

If you have seen me, you know I am not tall. I am not short, I’m average. Five foot nine inches to be exact. Did I want to be taller, yes of course. Good news is I am tall enough to ride all the rides at the county and state fair, whew!
I think tall people get looked at differently than us “average” guys.
“How’s the weather up there?” Or, “do you play basketball?” Are a couple of phrases I have heard asked of tall people.
I know when somebody has a tall kid, or grandkid, that person telling the story brags about how tall this kid or grandkid is. Like the kid had anything to do with it. Like they worked harder than me and that’s why they got taller. To me, you can’t brag if you can’t control it.
I mean a guy could be six foot seven, but still be dumber than a box of rocks, you never hear that part of the person’s persona. I am smarter than rocks, by the way. I just don’t have to bend down as far to pick them up. I have several friends six foot three and up, but they did nothing to earn that stature but be born with tall genes.
The other day I took food to my wife’s classroom for her and me to have lunch. She didn’t have her preschool students that day. I get to the classroom and there are tiny little tables and chairs. I sat in one of the tiny chairs and about popped myself in the mouth with my knees.
I then realized that I couldn’t get my legs under the tiny table. I felt like a giant.
Then I went to wash my hands.
As I walked into the bathroom, or I mean “potty,” I had to reach down to turn on the light switch. The stool was closer to the ground, and I had to bend over to the sink. Is this what Shaquille O’Neal feels like all the time? It was a good feeling for once.
My wife is shorter than I so being the only two in the room, I was a giant, at least for the day.
When lunch was over and I left the tiny kingdom, I walked outside to the normal sized world. The world where again I am average and everything is well, normal.
I still can’t touch a basketball hoop rim (without a ladder). I never have to duck under a doorway, and I am never asked to change a lightbulb or reach things on the top shelf.
Although, when I return home, I am again the tallest in the kingdom so I take my throne, which this time is normal height, and become “tall” for a little while. The kids are still growing though.
I have come to learn that I am not growing anymore after being this height for almost 30 years. I learned that maybe good things do come in small packages and maybe I have something on tall people.
Average guys like me have no problem finding clothes to fit us, unlike our more lanky counterparts. There are no “Short and Husky” stores after all. There is plenty of room for my legs in the roller coaster carts. Also, nobody complains when I sit in front of them at the movies, either.
When I hear somebody talk about their tall kid/grandkid, I just know they might be taller, but they are at some disadavantages too.
Anytime I want to be a “giant” I can take my wife lunch again and eat slow, to savor the moment, and feel big.
