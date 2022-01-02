Giant for a day in tiny Grand Island kingdom

If you have seen me, you know I am not tall. I am not short, I’m average. Five foot nine inches to be exact. Did I want to be taller, yes of course. Good news is I am tall enough to ride all the rides at the county and state fair, whew!

I think tall people get looked at differently than us “average” guys.

“How’s the weather up there?” Or, “do you play basketball?” Are a couple of phrases I have heard asked of tall people.

I know when somebody has a tall kid, or grandkid, that person telling the story brags about how tall this kid or grandkid is. Like the kid had anything to do with it. Like they worked harder than me and that’s why they got taller. To me, you can’t brag if you can’t control it.

I mean a guy could be six foot seven, but still be dumber than a box of rocks, you never hear that part of the person’s persona. I am smarter than rocks, by the way. I just don’t have to bend down as far to pick them up. I have several friends six foot three and up, but they did nothing to earn that stature but be born with tall genes.