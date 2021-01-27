GICC: Stacia Rice placed on paid leave for rest of season

Saturday’s win at Adams Central also appears to be Rylie Rice’s final game with the Crusaders. The junior — and Stacia’s daughter — leads the team with 18.9 points per game and set the school’s single-game record with nine 3-pointers earlier this season.

“My main concern is for my daughter who has worked so very hard at this sport — getting up at 6 a.m. and shooting after school,” Stacia Rice said. “She works hard for her success so I’m hoping we can get a waiver to play at Northwest.

“This has uprooted her life in more ways than the administration could know.”

While Rylie Rice is transferring to Northwest, a special waiver by the Nebraska School Activities Association would be needed to allow her to play this season for the Vikings even though the family lives in that district.

Stacia Rice said she was simply sad about the situation.

“I truly believe that I coached to the best of my abilities and loved the kids as much as I could,” she said. “I don’t think I’m perfect, but I really tried to improve myself as a person and coach. So now we just have to move on.”

Grand Island Central Catholic said no further comments will be made on the situation.

The Crusaders will take the court 6 p.m. Thursday for a home quarterfinal in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

