GICC: Stacia Rice placed on paid leave for rest of season

Ranked No. 1 in Class C-1 and 14-0, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team apparently will be without its head coach and top scorer for the rest of the season.
In a press release issued Wednesday morning, GICC stated that coach Stacia Rice has been placed on paid leave for the remainder of the season.
“GICC appreciates the work that Coach Rice has done with our team, but feels the need to make a change based on our program’s goals and values,” the statement said.
Interim coach Kevin Mayfield and current assistant coach Makenzie Dunham will be assuming the primary coaching duties for practices and games for the rest of this season.
The statement continued: “We are proud of our girls’ resilience through this time of change and are excited to see that resiliency and strength on display throughout the remainder of the season.”
Rice said she was dismissed on Tuesday by the school because of her coaching style.
“I just want to move on,” Rice said. “I loved my team. I loved being able to coach my daughter. And I am blindsided about this. I wish the best for the kids on the basketball team.”
Rice was in her sixth season with the Crusaders, who reached the state tournament in 2018 and 2020.
Saturday’s win at Adams Central also appears to be Rylie Rice’s final game with the Crusaders. The junior — and Stacia’s daughter — leads the team with 18.9 points per game and set the school’s single-game record with nine 3-pointers earlier this season.
“My main concern is for my daughter who has worked so very hard at this sport — getting up at 6 a.m. and shooting after school,” Stacia Rice said. “She works hard for her success so I’m hoping we can get a waiver to play at Northwest.
“This has uprooted her life in more ways than the administration could know.”
While Rylie Rice is transferring to Northwest, a special waiver by the Nebraska School Activities Association would be needed to allow her to play this season for the Vikings even though the family lives in that district.
Stacia Rice said she was simply sad about the situation.
“I truly believe that I coached to the best of my abilities and loved the kids as much as I could,” she said. “I don’t think I’m perfect, but I really tried to improve myself as a person and coach. So now we just have to move on.”
Grand Island Central Catholic said no further comments will be made on the situation.
The Crusaders will take the court 6 p.m. Thursday for a home quarterfinal in the Centennial Conference Tournament.