GILT’s got talent: Online variety show available through Monday

The theater has done those shows to “stay in the public’s eye as much as possible,” said Hulinsky, who is vice president of GILT’s board of directors.

“If you kind of go away for awhile, people forget that you’re there,” he said. “We exist for the community, to entertain the community.”

GILT knows that people might still not be comfortable sitting in a theater or auditioning for a show. The variety show was put together in as safe a manner as possible, Hulinsky said.

Although the online performance is free, viewers will be invited to make a donation.

Those donations are appreciated “just to keep us running,” he said.

Hulinsky, who hosts the variety effort, points out in the show that community theater provides a valuable outlet.

The performance bug sometimes bites people at a young age.

“I was a wee third grader when I started getting involved in the theater. I’ve been involved with GILT since 1993,” he says. “But after high school and college, some people don’t have an outlet to share their talents and that urge to perform, and show how much you’ve grown as an artist.”