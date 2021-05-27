GILT’s got talent: Online variety show available through Monday

Live performances will return to Grand Island Little Theatre July 7-11, when the theater presents “Almost, Maine,” its first play since February 2020.
Until then, people can get a dose of the performing arts by visiting the GILT website.
A variety show called “GILT’s Got Talent” will be available online until Monday. There is no charge to view the prerecorded talent show, which debuted last Monday.
The show includes music and comedy. Brett Peters sings Edwin McCain’s “I’ll Be.” Sarah Wolfe plays “The Great Train Race” on the flute. Jeanette Benson sings “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man” from “Show Boat.” Pianist Mark Landis plays Billy Joel’s “Movin’ Out.”
Hayden Price and Celia Sutherland portray a couple on a date. So do Dave Hulinsky and Coree Sattley, as well as Monika Peters and Norbert Wenzl.
Two Central Catholic students, Michael Erives and Aidan Perales, play “Mi Casa, Su Casa” on the drums.
“When I Sing in My Car” is performed by Katherine Welk.
Other performances feature Jeannee Fossberg, Larry Sattley, and Scott and Julie Miller.
GILT presented another online show, “Birthday Club,” in early April.
The theater has done those shows to “stay in the public’s eye as much as possible,” said Hulinsky, who is vice president of GILT’s board of directors.
“If you kind of go away for awhile, people forget that you’re there,” he said. “We exist for the community, to entertain the community.”
GILT knows that people might still not be comfortable sitting in a theater or auditioning for a show. The variety show was put together in as safe a manner as possible, Hulinsky said.
Although the online performance is free, viewers will be invited to make a donation.
Those donations are appreciated “just to keep us running,” he said.
Hulinsky, who hosts the variety effort, points out in the show that community theater provides a valuable outlet.
The performance bug sometimes bites people at a young age.
“I was a wee third grader when I started getting involved in the theater. I’ve been involved with GILT since 1993,” he says. “But after high school and college, some people don’t have an outlet to share their talents and that urge to perform, and show how much you’ve grown as an artist.”
Monika Peters coordinated the musical performances. Hulinsky organized the skits and recorded and edited the video.