Giltner native served with Elvis in 3rd Armored Division

Of the four boys in his graduating class, three joined the Army. They knew they were going to get drafted anyway, Hinrichs said, so they just decided to enlist.

Hinrichs is glad he was in the Army. It “made me grow up. I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” he said.

His future wife, Mary Ann, graduated from Giltner High School in 1958. Knowing he had a “girl waiting for me” back home made life easier for Hinrichs in the Army.

He wrote to her every day. “And she wrote me pretty near every day. So I had a box of letters,” he said.

Like many soldiers, Hinrichs tackled an obstacle course, crawling on the ground with an M-1 in his hands, bullets flying overhead. The challenge was called a confidence course.

His superior officer was surprised when Hinrichs asked to do it again. “It was fun,” he said.

During his time in Germany, Hinrichs and a friend from Iowa were able to see much of Europe, taking weekend flights on planes carrying soldiers receiving medical care.

Traveling free of charge, the soldiers went to Italy, London and France.

He remembers looking down at the French Alps through the glass bottom of a plane called a flying boxcar.