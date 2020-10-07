 Skip to main content
Giltner students to quarantine due to COVID-19
Giltner students to quarantine due to COVID-19

GILTNER — Giltner Public School students in grades 7-12 will be quarantined due to COVID-19 beginning Thursday.

In a message posted on the school’s website, these students began quarantining on Wednesday, with online learning lasting through Oct. 14 for grades 7-9 and Oct. 21 for grades 10-12. Students in grades preschool through sixth grade will remain in school.

The school said due to the COVID-19 cases,the remainder of its football season is canceled. Its volleyball season is postponed until Oct. 26.

