Gimme shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society offers tips to keep pets safe in frigid weather

Wintry weather can be dangerous for pets in more ways than you probably realize.
For one thing, keep your dog or cat away from sidewalk de-icer. “It’s toxic. And it’s an irritant in their paws,” said Ashley Meister, one of the two directors of the Central Nebraska Human Society.
Also, honk the horn or tap on the hood before starting up your car if it’s been parked outside, to make sure a cat hasn’t climbed into the engine area. Sometimes, cats are drawn to car engines to keep warm.
Another reminder is to not leave your pet inside your car for an extended period of time. A cold car can be just as deadly as a hot car, said Emily Beck, the other director. She encourages people to leave their animals at home when they’re going out.
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected through the weekend.
When temperatures are this low, “you want to make sure you’re bringing your animals inside if you can,” Meister said.
Low temperatures can present a lot of danger to an animal’s health. “It can cause irritation on their paws,” Meister said. Frostbite and hypothermia are possibilities. In addition to paws, check the animal’s ears for signs of frostbite.
Pet owners should try to limit the animal’s time outside if they can, she said. If pet owners can’t bring animals inside, they should make sure they have shelter that blocks the wind and is up off the ground. They also need some bedding to keep them warm. Some dog breeds are built to withstand the cold, but their health should still be monitored. “They still need to have shelter,” Meister said.
Animals also need access to water that isn’t frozen. To prevent a layer of ice from forming on top, change the water several times a day or you can buy a heated water bowl. They’re available at Menards, Orscheln Farm and Home, Tractor Supply Co. and other stores.
“They’re not terribly expensive,” Meister said.
Getting back to deicer, the ice melt can cause burns in an animal’s paws, Meister said. “There’s some versions that are a little bit safer, but they’re not necessarily safe,” she said.
Pet owners should make sure that deicer isn’t stuck inside paws or that animals aren’t trying to lick it out themselves. “Because it can be pretty harmful to them,” Meister said.
People can call animal control at the shelter at 308-385-5305 if they see a pet that’s been left outside for a significant amount of time. An animal control officer will make sure that the pet has adequate shelter and that someone is home to take care of the animal. “With the weather being so cold, it can be pretty dangerous,” Meister said.
Outside of normal business hours, people may call the nonemergency dispatch number, which is 308-385-5370.
And make sure no cat goes inside your car engine for warmth. “Because that can be pretty gruesome if you turn your car on and there’s a cat up in there,” Meister said.
“Grand Island has quite a few feral and stray cats. And we’re working on that with our TNR program,” Meister said, referring to trap, neuter and return.
The shelter does not pick up stray cats that are on the loose. “We pick up confined stray cats,” Beck said.
If people have the cat in their possession, “they can give us a call and we can come pick it up,” she said.
The Humane Society doesn’t recommend chasing a stray cat. “Because a lot of times there’s a big difference between stray and feral,” Meister said. “Feral cats are essentially wildlife. They’re not domestic at all. They don’t tolerate being handled by humans very well and they can become pretty aggressive if they’re cornered. So we don’t recommend trying to chase down a cat if it’s running away from you.”
The shelter will go after dogs running at large, assuming they’re friendly. “We just don’t do cats. They’re a lot harder to catch,” Meister said.
The Humane Society lists its feral cat policy on its website.
“CNHS believes that feral cats can survive outside with a little human support and compassion,” the website said. “We will accept feral cats as long as they do not have their ear(s) tipped (tips are clipped off) indicating that they have been altered. We support the work of feral cat caretakers who run TNR (trap-neuter-return) clinics. We will accept feral cats with tipped ears in the event that they are injured, sick or suffering. A surrender fee is required to accept multiple feral cats.”