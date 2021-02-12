Gimme shelter: Central Nebraska Humane Society offers tips to keep pets safe in frigid weather

Wintry weather can be dangerous for pets in more ways than you probably realize.

For one thing, keep your dog or cat away from sidewalk de-icer. “It’s toxic. And it’s an irritant in their paws,” said Ashley Meister, one of the two directors of the Central Nebraska Human Society.

Also, honk the horn or tap on the hood before starting up your car if it’s been parked outside, to make sure a cat hasn’t climbed into the engine area. Sometimes, cats are drawn to car engines to keep warm.

Another reminder is to not leave your pet inside your car for an extended period of time. A cold car can be just as deadly as a hot car, said Emily Beck, the other director. She encourages people to leave their animals at home when they’re going out.

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected through the weekend.

When temperatures are this low, “you want to make sure you’re bringing your animals inside if you can,” Meister said.

Low temperatures can present a lot of danger to an animal’s health. “It can cause irritation on their paws,” Meister said. Frostbite and hypothermia are possibilities. In addition to paws, check the animal’s ears for signs of frostbite.