GIPS Ward A dominated by write-in candidates

Election 2022

The Hall County Airport Administration Building was one place Grand Island residents could cast their votes on Tuesday.

 JOSH SALMON ,THE INDEPENDENT

Write in candidates took both available Ward A seats on Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

Out of 8,857 votes cast, 47.88% had gone to write-in candidates.

Josh Sikes brought in 2,097 votes and Amanda Wilson gained 1,983.

Both Sikes and Wilson have been backed by local political action committee Chaperone.

There were 176 unassigned votes.

Of the candidates listed on the ballot, Terry Brown (incumbent) received 22.04%, Dan Brosz (incumbent) had 19.52% and John D. Pedrosa, Jr. ended the night with 10.56% of Ward A’s votes.

