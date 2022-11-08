GIPS Ward A dominated by write-in candidates

Write in candidates took both available Ward A seats on Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

Out of 8,857 votes cast, 47.88% had gone to write-in candidates.

Josh Sikes brought in 2,097 votes and Amanda Wilson gained 1,983.

Both Sikes and Wilson have been backed by local political action committee Chaperone.

There were 176 unassigned votes.

Of the candidates listed on the ballot, Terry Brown (incumbent) received 22.04%, Dan Brosz (incumbent) had 19.52% and John D. Pedrosa, Jr. ended the night with 10.56% of Ward A’s votes.