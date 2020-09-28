Girl injured when object thrown at vehicle on South Locust

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An object was thrown at a vehicle occupied by four juvenile females Saturday evening, breaking both the rear window and moon roof.

The broken glass fell on top of one of the girls, injuring one of her arms.

“She had about an inch and a half laceration from the broken glass,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

The damage was done just before 8 p.m. at 3501 S. Locust St.

“It looks like it’s probably a road rage incident,” Duering said. A potential suspect was driving a gold Chevy pickup with a raised suspension.

Police would be happy to hear from anyone who has more information.

“We still have some more follow-up to do,” he said.

Many businesses on South Locust have video cameras. “But we haven’t had a chance to go store-to-store to see what we can come up with,” Duering said.