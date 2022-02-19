Girl Scout cookie sales begin in Grand Island

Nebraska’s top three sellers were Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

Net proceeds stay with troops to fund projects and activities year-round. According to Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, 100% of proceeds from Nebraska troops’ sales stay in Nebraska. Like many troops, Troop 36 is an active one, Hawley said. “We’ve entered a float in the Harvest of Harmony Parade. Last year we won the grand prize. We collected blankets for the Humane Society. The girls select (the project). We have local organizations where they wanted to do the charitable activity towards and they earned a badge for that.”

If it wasn’t for cookie sales, many troops would have to compensate in order to make sure the girls could have the experiences that Girl Scouts is all about. Sometimes dues come into play, Peterson said. “Dues can be nothing, but other troops may kick in more through dues.”

Another avenue is fundraising besides cookie sales. Cookie sales are during a limited time each year, but for part of the cookie offseason the girls can sell nuts, magazines and other items. “That portion is much lower than cookie sales,” Peterson said.