Girl Scout cookie sales begin in Grand Island

Whether Caramel deLites or Thin Mints, Adventurefuls or Peanut Butter Patties, a box of Girl Scout Cookies is filled with more than tasty treats – it’s a package of possibilities.
“It’s a huge deal,” said Shannon Peterson, marketing director for Girl Scouts of Nebraska. “The cookie project is the key way the girls earn funds for their activities.”
Troops from Girl Scout Troop 36 in Grand Island have set up post Friday and today in front of Super Saver on Second Street. The stand was to be open for business by 3 p.m. Friday.
Within an hour, the stand was already bustling. Good news for the girls, said parent Jeri Hawley. “About 72 cents for each box sold goes back to the troop.”
From region to region, prices for packages can vary, according to the Girl Scouts website. For 2022, cookies in Nebraska cost $5 a box, according to Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.
The group’s nation website states: “Each of the 111 Girl Scout councils sets its own price based on its needs and knowledge of the local market. Today’s prices reflect both the current cost of cookies and the realities of providing Girl Scout programming in an ever-changing economic environment.”
When it comes to tasty treats, it seems that money isn’t necessarily an object. Peterson said last year girls in Nebraska sold about 1.5 million packages of cookies. The per-scout average was about 330 packages each, but Peterson noted, “Last year we had fewer girls selling because of the pandemic.”
Nebraska’s top three sellers were Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.
Net proceeds stay with troops to fund projects and activities year-round. According to Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, 100% of proceeds from Nebraska troops’ sales stay in Nebraska. Like many troops, Troop 36 is an active one, Hawley said. “We’ve entered a float in the Harvest of Harmony Parade. Last year we won the grand prize. We collected blankets for the Humane Society. The girls select (the project). We have local organizations where they wanted to do the charitable activity towards and they earned a badge for that.”
If it wasn’t for cookie sales, many troops would have to compensate in order to make sure the girls could have the experiences that Girl Scouts is all about. Sometimes dues come into play, Peterson said. “Dues can be nothing, but other troops may kick in more through dues.”
Another avenue is fundraising besides cookie sales. Cookie sales are during a limited time each year, but for part of the cookie offseason the girls can sell nuts, magazines and other items. “That portion is much lower than cookie sales,” Peterson said.
Girl Scouts also take donations. Troop 36 member Ava Wiese said sometimes their activities do double-duties. “We did Toys for Tots last year. People would donate and they can also donate money (to the troop),” Wiese said. While there are other options, but they aren’t as beneficial as cookie sales, she added. “We could do a lot of other things that could go and get money, but this is money just for us.”
Girl Scouts do offer financial aid, Peterson said. “We never want cost to be a hurdle.”
