Girl Scout Cookies sales will begin Feb. 12
Girl Scout Cookies sales begin Feb. 12. This year there is a new variety, named Toast-Yay!

OMAHA — The world may look different today, but a pandemic won’t stop the more than 100-year-old tradition of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

Girls will put their entrepreneurial skills to work by creating safe ways to provide cookie lovers with tasty treats.

Cookie sales begin Feb. 12 across Nebraska, featuring a new variety: the Toast-Yay! cookie. Playing off the popularity of breakfast comfort foods, the Toast-Yay! is a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in icing.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to run a business as they learn life skills such as goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. This year, girls will tap into their ingenuity to offer easy, safe and touchless transactions while the country continues to adapt to the pandemic.

Cookie booths open statewide on Feb. 19, and will include innovative virtual booths, drive-through locations, curbside pickup options and online orders that ship directly to customers’ doors. Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska will subsidize shipping costs for those who order more than six packages of direct-ship cookies. Depending on local health directives, in-person sales also may be available.

When customers purchase cookies, they make an important investment in their communities and Nebraska girls. All proceeds stay in the state to benefit the Spirit of Nebraska Council and its members. Girls use their funds for leadership experiences, travel, camping and to create positive change in their communities.

This year’s cookie lineup includes Toast-Yay!, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Girl Scout S’mores and Shortbread, which remain priced at $4 per package. Gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are $5 per package.

Girl Scout S’mores will be retired after the 2021 cookie season, which ends March 21.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

