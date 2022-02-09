Girl Scouts offering school’s out day camp at Grand Island Library

Girl Scouts is planning a Friday filled with fun this Friday at Grand Island Public Library.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska School’s Out Day Camp will offer activities centered around making new friends and learning about Girl Scouts traditions. The daylong event is designed for girls who are not Girl Scout members.

The event registration fee of $15 both secures a spot at the camp and a Girl Scout membership.

The camp is 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Friday at the Grand Island Public Library, 211 N. Washington St. Participants can be dropped off at the library beginning 8:30 a.m. Girls are to bring a sack lunch and water bottle. Snacks will be provided. Masks are required.

Registration continues until today. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3AWhhRX or call Girl Scouts at 402-558-8189 for more information.