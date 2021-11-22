Girls wrestling a matter of 'principal' in first season at Grand Island Senior High

“Enthusiasm doesn’t create space, though. That’s the deal that when you add more programs, which is wonderful as activities director, I get excited about that. Because when you add programs, then you get kids involved. And then kids have the connection. When you add more programs, you eventually run out of spaces, because when our buildings are built, at the time, you’re only thinking of the programs that you have.”

That’s when the Islander Annex entered the picture.

“We were just trying to find a place that would really fit for the girls. My assistant athletic director, Chris Ladwig, had a meeting over at the [Islander] Annex, and he said, ‘Have we ever thought about the annex building because it’s not being used except for GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) right now?’”

Why not, Wells thought.

They contacted Robin Dexter, GIPS associate superintendent, and Dan Petsch, GIPS director of buildings and grounds. Things got into motion, Wells said.