GIRMC doctors, Overhead Door honored for community leadership by Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce

A celebration of the businesses and individuals who significantly affect the community was held Thursday at Riverside Golf Club.

The 2021 Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and luncheon honored community members and two Businesses of the Year.

The Outlier Award was given to Dr. Ryan Crouch and Dr. Tom Werner for leading the creation of the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Crouch called the award “an honor.” He compared community support for the project to starting a fire.

“Tom and I, and the other docs who started this, were just the spark,” he said. “When we got the embers going, Tom and I flagged the fire a little bit, but it really didn’t take off until the community got involved with it, and then it just took off like crazy and we’ve got a big fire going now.”

Werner channeled his inner-millennial and said he was “stoked” to receive the award.

He credited Crouch as the one who “made it happen” and thanked him for his efforts.

A second hospital was needed by the community, Werner said.