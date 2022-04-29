GISH seniors graduate from Nebraska College Preparatory Academy

A program Wednesday night honored 19 Grand Island High School seniors who are on their way to having their college educations paid for, most of them at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The senior showcase and recognition reception, held at the Bosselman Conference Center, honored GISH students who are graduating from the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy.

In its 16th year, a total of 83 GISH students have been accepted into the academy. GISH is one of four high schools in the state involved with academy.

The program launched in 2006, is funded primarily through grants and charitable contributions. and is operated by UNL.

Students are selected for the program in the eighth grade and continue through high school. If those students complete the four-year preparatory requirements, they are eligible for the financial promise that covers their full cost of attendance to the university, said Moises Padilla, director of the academy.

The financial reward for each student is about $24,000 a year including room and board, Padilla said.

Wednesday’s program celebrated the students who have completed four years in the program.

The purpose of the program, Padilla said, is to identify academically talented students in the eighth grade who are first-generation, and who meet income requirements.

Being first-generation students means that neither of their parents has earned a bachelor’s degree. They are part of the first generation in their families to pursue a four-year degree, Padilla said.

The program is an innovative college access program that assists accepted students on their path to college and future careers. The program prepares the students for college and when they get to college “we support their success,” Padilla said.

NCPA staff members want those students to graduate from college and to get their diplomas with little to no debt, he said. Many of them will return to Grand Island, and NCPA wants them to have the financial freedom to start a business or “do whatever they want to do,” Padilla said.

Amy Goodburn of UNL said from the university’s perspective, the academy is “one of our gems” in “terms of providing access and opportunity.” Goodburn, who attended the ceremony, is a senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education at UNL.

She pointed out that the NCPA students from the four high schools come together at UNL. Padilla’s team helps support them through their four years on their way to graduation, Goodburn said.

Seventeen of the 19 GISH seniors will attend UNL. One member of the group, Anne Martinez, will attend Haverford College in Pennsylvania, where her education will be paid for through another scholarship, called QuestBridge.

The other member of the group will attend Central Community College in Grand Island. She will receive academy benefits if she transfers to UNL, Padilla said.

Before the reception, GISH students were displaying posters they’d made, which is the program’s last requirement. During the event, a number of teachers and students were honored.

Tom Reisdorph of State Farm, a longtime supporter of the program, presented a $10,000 check. That money goes to the academy’s summer programming.

The other Nebraska high schools in the program are Omaha North, Omaha South and Winnebago.

