 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

GISH seniors graduate from Nebraska College Preparatory Academy

  • 0
2022 senior showcase reception 7.JPG

After Wednesday night’s program, the 19 Grand Island Senior High students graduating from the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy gathered onstage. In this photo are Esperanza Aguirre, Yoaziny Avila Cortez, Oscar Bernabe Mateo, Yohana Bueno, Deymi Chavez Mazariegos, Moises Cotom Pacheco, Maria Dominguez Cayax, Diego Espinoza, Victor Garcia, Juan Garcia, Odalys Garcia, Mentheep John, Misa Kori, Annie Martinez, Ellia Mora, Jesus Mosqueda Ramirez, Miavalentina Paula, Nyabath Wal and Emily Whiting.

 Independent/Jeff Bahr

A program Wednesday night honored 19 Grand Island High School seniors who are on their way to having their college educations paid for, most of them at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The senior showcase and recognition reception, held at the Bosselman Conference Center, honored GISH students who are graduating from the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy.

In its 16th year, a total of 83 GISH students have been accepted into the academy. GISH is one of four high schools in the state involved with academy.

2022 senior showcase reception (1).JPG

Grand Island Senior High's Emily Whiting gives details on her presentation to those in attendance of the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy's 2022 Senior Showcase and Recognition Reception.

The program launched in 2006, is funded primarily through grants and charitable contributions. and is operated by UNL.

Students are selected for the program in the eighth grade and continue through high school. If those students complete the four-year preparatory requirements, they are eligible for the financial promise that covers their full cost of attendance to the university, said Moises Padilla, director of the academy.

The financial reward for each student is about $24,000 a year including room and board, Padilla said.

People are also reading…

Wednesday’s program celebrated the students who have completed four years in the program.

The purpose of the program, Padilla said, is to identify academically talented students in the eighth grade who are first-generation, and who meet income requirements.

2022 senior showcase reception (2).JPG

GISH students Emily Castro (left) and Jazmin Chay pose with University of Nebraska props during the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy's Senior Showcase and Recognition Reception on Wednesday night. 

Being first-generation students means that neither of their parents has earned a bachelor’s degree. They are part of the first generation in their families to pursue a four-year degree, Padilla said.

The program is an innovative college access program that assists accepted students on their path to college and future careers. The program prepares the students for college and when they get to college “we support their success,” Padilla said.

2022 senior showcase reception (3).JPG

Many students and families were in attendance during Wednesday night's 2022 Senior Showcase and Recognition Reception hosted by the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy. The NCPA prepares Grand Island Senior High students to achieve excellence through knowledge, character and commitment. 

NCPA staff members want those students to graduate from college and to get their diplomas with little to no debt, he said. Many of them will return to Grand Island, and NCPA wants them to have the financial freedom to start a business or “do whatever they want to do,” Padilla said.

Amy Goodburn of UNL said from the university’s perspective, the academy is “one of our gems” in “terms of providing access and opportunity.” Goodburn, who attended the ceremony, is a senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education at UNL.

She pointed out that the NCPA students from the four high schools come together at UNL. Padilla’s team helps support them through their four years on their way to graduation, Goodburn said.

2022 senior showcase reception (5).JPG

Grand Island Senior High's Nyabeth Wal recites her presentation on mental health in adolescence for attendees of the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy's 2022 Senior Showcase and Recognition Reception on Wednesday night. 

Seventeen of the 19 GISH seniors will attend UNL. One member of the group, Anne Martinez, will attend Haverford College in Pennsylvania, where her education will be paid for through another scholarship, called QuestBridge.

The other member of the group will attend Central Community College in Grand Island. She will receive academy benefits if she transfers to UNL, Padilla said.

Before the reception, GISH students were displaying posters they’d made, which is the program’s last requirement. During the event, a number of teachers and students were honored.

2022 senior showcase reception (6).JPG

Oscar Bernabe Mateo gives his presentation on the importance and need for daily exercise for students to a group during Wednesday night's Senior Showcase and Recognition Reception, hosted by the Nebraska College Preparatory Academy.

Tom Reisdorph of State Farm, a longtime supporter of the program, presented a $10,000 check. That money goes to the academy’s summer programming.

The other Nebraska high schools in the program are Omaha North, Omaha South and Winnebago.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden asks US Congress for $33 billion in additional aid to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts