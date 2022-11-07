 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GISH SkillsUSA students earn awards at conference in Columbus

110822-gii-news-skills-usa.jpg

The 10 Grand Island Island Senior High SkillsUSA students who attended the Mid-America Leadership Conference in Columbus last month were Cesar Aguilar, Antonio Corretjer, Meredith Barrett, Juana Reynoso, Zoie Haar, Civana Cruz, Chris Rosales, Charlie Gentry, Adeline Goodwin-Jensen and Jaden Somer.

 COURTESY PHOTO

  SkillsUSA students from Grand Island Senior High brought home 12 awards from the Mid-America Leadership Conference in Columbus Oct. 20-24.

 Ten GISH students attended the conference.

 The Mid-America is a leadership conference with training for state/local officers and advisers on how to run a local SkillsUSA chapter. Students are broken up into multiple chapters that complete a year's worth of SkillsUSA chapter business in three and a half days. Mid-America Conference chapters are composed of students from many different states. Together, the students elect chapter officers, run chapter business meetings, compete in competitions, organize industry tours, and participate in community service events.

 “The Mid-America Leadership Conference is considered by many to be the most rigorous SkillsUSA event in the region,” Alex Kemnitz, an alternative energy and robotics teacher at GISH, said in a news release.

 At the conference, Cesar Aguilar, Juana Reynoso, Civana Cruz, Chris Rosales, Antonio Corretjer, Charlie Gentry, Meredith Barrett and Zoie Haar received the Statesman Award.

 In addition, Gentry was named chapter president, Corretjer chapter vice president and Haar and Barrett chapter treasurers.

 Barrett was honored for third-place opening and closing ceremonies. Haar was honored for second-place opening and closing Ceremonies, third-place prepared speech and third-place treasurer's notebook.

