GISH students will present four one-acts Saturday

Being a first-time director is stressful, according to two Grand Island Senior High students who should know.

Kaden Renner and Laila McComb are directing two of the one-act plays that will be presented Saturday in the GISH Auditorium.

Renner, a senior, is directing “The Coven,” which he also wrote.

Renner, who’s an experienced actor, says directing is “very stressful, but it also is a great experience to be on the other end of it and watch all of the amazing, talented people I know that are in this school.”

Unfortunately, those students “have to listen to me and then do what I say,” Renner said, smiling.

That can be kind of tricky when the actors are his peers.

“But my cast has done a really good job with listening and focusing and being there and ready to put on, hopefully, a good show,” Renner said. It’s also “helped me learn how I can improve my acting, by watching people who are also great at what they do.”

McComb, a junior, is directing “It’s Not You, It’s Me.” She agrees that directing can be difficult, but it’s also a lot of fun.

“My cast is super-sweet, and I’m really lucky to have them. They are working hard,” McComb said.

GISH students will present a total of four act-one plays Saturday. Each show will be performed twice. The first performances run from 1-4 p.m. The second go-round will last from 5-9 p.m.

With “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” McComb is assisted by Kevin Parra Vazquez and Zeke Fetzer. GISH purchased the rights to the comedy, which was written by Don Zolidis.

The play is about breakups, specifically “cringey breakups,” Parra Vazquez said.

McComb says the breakups are “relatable and very funny.”

“Some are relatable, some not so much,” she said.

When McComb read the play for the first time, she couldn’t stop giggling.

“It’s Not You, It’s Me” caters “to all ages and preferences, and overall it’s just a good time,” McComb said.

Another comedy is a parody of the film “Napoleon Dynamite.” The show is written and directed by Tim Troxel, with Haley Wiemers serving as assistant director.

The remaining show, “Dante’s Inferno,” was co-written by Keith Stewart and Aspen Poltack, who also direct the play.

Renner says “The Coven” is “a very serious play about serious topics.”

All of us, he said, are probably familiar with the Salem witch trails and how gruesome and unjustified they were, he said.

In Renner’s play, “There’s a coven, and they’re trying to find their 13th member to be at full power. But that 13th member has a little bit of mischief going on.”

The goal at the end of the show is to unite the humans and the witches together, so that they don’t have to fight anymore and witches and humans “can fulfill their greatest achievements,” he said.

In September, Renner will enroll in the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

In “The Coven,” Anne Martinez plays a human who is married to a witch. Martinez, incidentally, has earned a full ride to Haverford College in Pennsylvania.

Renner and Martinez have known each other since middle school. Martinez, he said, is a hard-working, intelligent student who’s involved in many different activities and deserves all of her success.

With “The Coven,” Renner is assisted by Ayva LaBrie and Emma Smidt.

Payton Stuchlik appears in both “The Coven” and “Napoleon Dynamite: A Parody.”

With the latter show, the students took the funniest moments from the movie, “threw them all together and just made a play,” Stuchlik said.

The students have worked hard, Renner said. Gathering five days a week, they’ve refined their work over 22 rehearsals.

Renner was asked why people should attend Saturday’s performances.

It’ll be a chance to see very talented people, who live in the same city you do, show off their craft, he said.

Missing that opportunity could be a disservice to you, Renner said, because the shows might spark an idea that starts you off on a journey of your own.

