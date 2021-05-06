Giving $1M goal a ‘go’: Go Big Give hits the home stretch

“Go Big Give is about raising money, but it also raises awareness about the work these organizations do,” said Karen Rathke, Heartland United Way president and chief professional officer. Rathke said Go Big Give often blossoms into relationships that grow beyond the big day, whether through volunteering, continuing to donate or simply spreading the word.

This year, Rathke said, had a much different feel than 2020, when the cloud of coronavirus loomed. “We had postponed the Go Big Give event in May to July,” Rathke said. “Even then it was still kind of heavy.”

In 2020, funds and priorities shifted within many nonprofits, Rathke said. “The organizations who were trying to do their normal work were tasked with doing additional work,” she said.

The mood for Go Big Give 2021 was more celebratory, especially for organizations who had to put activities on pause during the pandemic.

“It was a fun year to be back celebrating the hard work they’ve put in,” Rathke said. “We see the great work that is done by so many staff and volunteers. People don’t know how hard it is; we are ready to thank all of these nonprofit organizations and Give them the resources they need.”