‘Giving back to the community’: Hornady donates $100,000 to State Veterans Cemetery project

Hornady Manufacturing of Grand Island donated $100,000 to Hall County Hero Flight’s effort to bring a federally funded state veterans cemetery to the city.
At a presentation Friday at Hornady, President Steve Hornady presented the funds to Don Shuda, Hall County Veteran Service Officer, and Hero Flight members.
Hornady was proud to make the donation.
“This is our home,” he told The Independent. “Our vets are people who have put their lives on the line for our country. We have a lot of employees here who are veterans or have spouses who are veterans.” Hornady added when the county stepped up to turn the local veterans cemetery into a national cemetery, it seemed like a really good program and we wanted to help them with that.”
He added, “It’s just giving back to our community.”
Starting in May, Hero Flight raised the 10% local match for the $7.5 million expansion of Grand Island’s Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a national cemetery.
The check was presented by Hero Flight to the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs three days ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline for the state to submit a grant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the project to start construction in 2022.
The federal project will only cover the basic construction costs, Shuda explained.
“That wouldn’t include any amenities you would like in a cemetery,” he said. “We want to see a nice carillon, the bell-chiming tower. We’d like to see a nice entrance, a monument, perhaps a water feature, just to respect the cemetery itself and show the appreciation from our community.”
Shuda called the latest gift from the community “amazing.”
“How many times do you go to a place where you can get $100,000 toward a cause? Hornady Manufacturing has supported our Hero Flights for over 11 years, and now they’ve supported construction of the veterans cemetery here in Grand Island,” he said.
Hero Flight board member VirJeanne Baker, attending Friday’s presentation, called the effort to bring a national cemetery to Grand Island “a wonderful group effort.”
“It’s been a Hall County effort. It’s been different counties in the central part of Nebraska that have participated. It’s been wonderful,” she said. “We got the money, and that was presented to the state, so we should know in October whether or not the federal government is going to agree to do this cemetery.”
She added, “We live in a wonderful, giving community. We’re just very excited.”