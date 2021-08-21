‘Giving back to the community’: Hornady donates $100,000 to State Veterans Cemetery project

“That wouldn’t include any amenities you would like in a cemetery,” he said. “We want to see a nice carillon, the bell-chiming tower. We’d like to see a nice entrance, a monument, perhaps a water feature, just to respect the cemetery itself and show the appreciation from our community.”

Shuda called the latest gift from the community “amazing.”

“How many times do you go to a place where you can get $100,000 toward a cause? Hornady Manufacturing has supported our Hero Flights for over 11 years, and now they’ve supported construction of the veterans cemetery here in Grand Island,” he said.

Hero Flight board member VirJeanne Baker, attending Friday’s presentation, called the effort to bring a national cemetery to Grand Island “a wonderful group effort.”

“It’s been a Hall County effort. It’s been different counties in the central part of Nebraska that have participated. It’s been wonderful,” she said. “We got the money, and that was presented to the state, so we should know in October whether or not the federal government is going to agree to do this cemetery.”

She added, “We live in a wonderful, giving community. We’re just very excited.”

