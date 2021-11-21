Giving thanks for family, calm geese and TP

It’s turkey time.
It’s the annual gathering of family and friends to gorge ourselves silly before trying to stay awake watching some professional football teams — plus the Detroit Lions — play.
And there is that being thankful aspect, which seems easy to forget sometimes when that loud, obnoxious relative swipes the last piece of pie. I’ll try not to do that this year.
While compiling a list of things to be thankful for seems like a good way to burn some time in an elementary school classroom before teachers get an even more well-deserved break than ever before this year, it’s also not a bad task to undertake as an adult.
This year I am thankful for ...
... family gatherings that will be a little less worrisome this year than last when COVID cases were surging. For those who believe in vaccines, there is a welcomed extra layer of protection to gathering with family members from various states. And while I respect a person choices and beliefs, those who don’t believe in the science of vaccines probably should refrain from the excuse of “the turkey made me sleepy” when caught napping 30 minutes after dessert.
... booster shots, booster seats, booster clubs — basically everything that gives us a boost at a time that we need one more than ever.
... a chance to gather with a family that doesn’t try to bring up politics at holidays. When everything from vaccines to 17-year-olds with AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to anime videos portraying the murder of a colleague can become political hot topics, I look forward to conversations instead about anything else — even when the Nebraska football team might be successful again.
... the fact that I am old enough to have actually been present the last time — and it may be the LAST time — that the Huskers played for a national championship.
... a streak of having never been attacked by a goose on one of my morning runs. There has been some close calls that included mutual hissing and cross-eyed looks, but things have never gotten physical ... yet. And if it stays that way, turkey will remain my bird of choice on this holiday.
... the fact that I have survived this long year with two teenagers. Even though, like most, my children are growing up too quickly, I do appreciate the fact that those days of having to bundle up babies and toddlers multiple times a day during the Nebraska winter are so distant in my rearview mirror. For any new parents who get to experience that the first time in these upcoming months, my recommendation is to cancel your gym membership. This will be the most effective workouts of your life.
... cherry pie. Whoever first invented this dessert tops the accomplishments of Edison, Graham Bell, Franklin or da Vinci in my book.
... the return of concerts. Going through the pandemic without live music was not a pleasant experience for a lifelong music lover.
... random lists that can be Googled in a matter of seconds. If I want to know “300 things to be thankful for in 2021” or “263 things to be grateful for in 2021” or “283 things to be thankful for in life,” there they are right at my fingertips. I’m also thankful that I can force the question of why stop at 263 or 283 things out of my brain after a mere 30 minutes or so.
... the fact that the issues with the supply chains only seem to be threatening Christmas and have had no impact — so far — on the national stash of toilet paper. It’s tough to look back in shame at 2020 at that low point of battling other human beings for those last few packages of store-brand TP on the shelves.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics.
