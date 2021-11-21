Giving thanks for family, calm geese and TP

... a chance to gather with a family that doesn’t try to bring up politics at holidays. When everything from vaccines to 17-year-olds with AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to anime videos portraying the murder of a colleague can become political hot topics, I look forward to conversations instead about anything else — even when the Nebraska football team might be successful again.

... the fact that I am old enough to have actually been present the last time — and it may be the LAST time — that the Huskers played for a national championship.

... a streak of having never been attacked by a goose on one of my morning runs. There has been some close calls that included mutual hissing and cross-eyed looks, but things have never gotten physical ... yet. And if it stays that way, turkey will remain my bird of choice on this holiday.

... the fact that I have survived this long year with two teenagers. Even though, like most, my children are growing up too quickly, I do appreciate the fact that those days of having to bundle up babies and toddlers multiple times a day during the Nebraska winter are so distant in my rearview mirror. For any new parents who get to experience that the first time in these upcoming months, my recommendation is to cancel your gym membership. This will be the most effective workouts of your life.