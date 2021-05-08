Go Big Give 2021 shatters $1 million goal

Rathke said Go Big Give often sparks relationships between organizations and supporters lasting beyond the big day, whether through volunteering, continuing to donate or simply spreading the word about an organization.

As much celebration as there was when the total came through, Rathke said as she and the rest of Go Big Give’s organizers celebrated they had a true meaning of Go Big Give in mind: “We’re thrilled for all of the nonprofits — they’re the real winners,” she said.

Now that 2021 is finished, the work for 2022 already has begun. Much like 2021, hopes are high, DeLaet said. “We’ll be going into it saying, ‘How can we make it bigger and better?’”

Go Big Give 2021 far eclipsed 2020’s totals. That year more than $1,017,000 was raised to be split among 132 nonprofits. An impressive 2,100 donors contributed within 24 hours. With the addition of 2021’s total, in its eight years, the community collaboration has brought in nearly $6 million for area nonprofits.

Go Big Give’s first Give day raised $250,000 in 2014.

Go Big Give is organized by Heartland United Way and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, neither of which receive financial benefit from the event.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

