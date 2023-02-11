Time is running out for nonprofit organizations to take part in Go Big GIVE, arguably the Grand Island area’s biggest annual fundraising event.

Registration for nonprofit organizations wishing to participate in Go Big GIVE is Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

To participate in Go Big GIVE, organizations must have a current 501©(3) status, provide services that have a direct impact in the community, and have a visible, physical presence in Hall, Hamilton, Howard or Merrick Counties, according to organizers.

Go Big GIVE is coordinated by The Heartland United Way and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.

Go Big GIVE is a 24-hour online giving event where people can visit GoBigGIVE.org to donate to their favorite registered nonprofit organizations.

Last year 151 local nonprofits participated, with a total of $1,470,731 raised.

So far more than 100 are registered for the upcoming Go Big GIVE. There is no cost to participate.

Organizations interested in participating in Go Big GIVE should email give@GoBigGIVE.org

This year’s Go Big GIVE, happening May 4, marks the fundraising campaign’s 10th year.

For more information on Go Big GIVE, visit the event website: gobiggive.org.