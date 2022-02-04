Go Big GIVE online giving event set for May

The Heartland United Way and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation are hosting the ninth annual Go Big GIVE event Thursday, May 5.

Go Big GIVE is a 24-hour online giving event where people can visit GoBigGIVE.org to donate to their favorite registered nonprofit organizations. Last year, more than 140 local nonprofit organizations participated.

Organizations interested in participating in Go Big GIVE 2022 should email give@GoBigGIVE.org. Nonprofit registration is open now through Friday, Feb. 25. If nonprofits register before 9 a.m. Feb. 14, they will be in-to-win an Early Registration “Sweetheart” Prize.

To participate in Go Big GIVE, organizations must have a current 501(c)(3) status, provide services that have a direct impact in the community, and have a physical presence in Hall, Hamilton, Howard or Merrick counties.

Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to visit GoBigGIVE.org to learn more and to register to participate. Again, nonprofit registration deadline is Feb. 25. There is no cost to participate.