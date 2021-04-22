Go Big GIVE pre-giving period opens April 26

The Heartland United Way and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation are hosting the eighth annual Go Big GIVE day of giving on May 6.

Go Big GIVE is a 24-hour online giving event where anyone can be a philanthropist by visiting GoBigGIVE.org and making a donation to their favorite participating nonprofit organizations. Each Go Big GIVE gift will grow with match pool funds and incentive prizes.

Go Big GIVE has a fundraising goal of $1,000,000.

There are a record 142 local nonprofit organizations registered in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.

Community members may “pre-give” their gift at GoBigGIVE.org April 26-May 5. With one additional click, donors can round up or add to their gift with the option to “Support Them All.”

Donations made to the “Support Them All” fund will be equally dispersed among all participating nonprofits.

Donors also may create a “Fundraising Page” on behalf of a participating organization (similar to a Go Fund Me page) now through May 4. “Fundraising Pages” are a great way for donors to take action and encourage others to support their favorite nonprofit organization.