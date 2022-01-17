Go Big GIVE registration for Grand Island area nonprofits opens Wednesday

The Heartland United Way and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation are hosting the ninth annual Go Big GIVE event on Thursday, May 5.
Go Big GIVE is a 24-hour online giving event where people can visit GoBigGIVE.org to donate to their favorite registered nonprofit organizations. Last year, more than 140 local nonprofit organizations participated.
Organizations interested in participating in Go Big GIVE 2022 should email give@GoBigGIVE.org. Nonprofit registration opens Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 25.
If nonprofits register before Feb. 14 by 9 a.m., they will be in-to-win an Early Registration Prize.
There is a Go Big GIVE Zoom meeting for new nonprofits at 9 a.m. Friday. This meeting is a refresher for returning nonprofits. For anyone interested in joining, please email Allie at allie@heartlandunitedway.org.
To participate in Go Big GIVE, organizations must have a current 501(c)(3) status, provide services that have a direct impact, and have a physical presence in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, or Merrick counties.
Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to visit GoBigGIVE.org to learn more and to register to participate. Nonprofit registration deadline is Feb. 25 and there is no cost to participate.
For more information, please email give@GoBigGIVE.org.