Supporters of this year's 24-hour online giving event decided to go big.

In its 10th year, Go Big Give brought in a record-setting total of $1,653,234. The totals of 5,013 donations and 157 nonprofits involved were also record numbers.

The previous record, of $1,470,731, was set in 2022.

The annual event is organized by Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.

This year's Go Big Give, held Thursday, left those two organizations happy.

"What is there not to be happy about?" said Melissa DeLaet of the Community Foundation. "It's just really fun to see the community come together in the way that they do in support of Go Big Give every single year. It just keeps growing, and the support for the nonprofit organizations keeps growing. And that's really, at the end of the day what it's all about."

The inaugural Go Big Give, in 2014, brought in $251,984.

Karen Rathke of Heartland United Way said she's excited for the organizations that were able to raise funds, connect with new donors and spread the word to new people.

The nonprofits were able to talk about their mission and the impact they've had in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties, Rathke said.

Go Big Give has the ability to rally more people together around specific causes, Rathke said. By exploring their areas of interest, donors can find other organizations with whom they can make a connection.

The Cairo Community Foundation topped the leaderboard Thursday, raising $221,683. Also in the top five were the Nebraska Christian Schools Foundation, raising $148,610; the Wood River Community Centennial Foundation, generating $118,681; the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation, with $87,568, and Aurora's Edgerton Explorit Center, with $83,816.

It's hard to single out specific organizations, because for every nonprofit, the dollars that came in Thursday were "dollars that they didn't have before," DeLaet said.

Supporters of all 157 nonprofits were "out there working hard," she said.

Also, the amount raised is just one measure of success, Rathke said. Each person who made a donation might be "a new connection in future support," she said. In addition to teaching people about their mission, the nonprofits gain new volunteers and new supporters who may "stay with those organizations," Rathke said.

Supporters enjoyed the first-ever After Hours Watch Party, held Thursday evening outside Prairie Pride Brewing Co.

The weather was nice, so organizers got lucky all the way around, with "a beautiful day of giving and coming together to celebrate 10 years of the impact that Go Big Give has had in our communities," Rathke said.

Sponsorship for the watch party came from Lutz and Bruning Bank.

Employees of Heartland United Way and the Community Foundation "deserve a lot of credit for putting this together and pulling it off," Rathke said. Board members and volunteers also contribute their time.

Organizers "can't say enough about the sponsors who support the effort" and provide money for match pool funds and incentive prizes, Rathke said. This year, those contributions totaled more than $137,250.

The media also help explain what Go Big Give is, why it's important and how people can get involved, Rathke said.

Lead sponsors for Go Big Give were Hornady, the Eihusen Foundation, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and Heartland United Way, along with the Bud & Gloria Wolbach Foundation, Lutz and JBS.

Here are the 10 nonprofits that raised the most money in Thursday's Go Big Give:

1. Cairo Community Foundation, 60 donations, total raised $221,683.

2. Nebraska Christian Schools Foundation, 151 donations, total raised $148,610.

3. Wood River Community Centennial Foundation, 127 donations, total raised $118,681.

4. Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation, 107 donations, total raised $87,568.

5. Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora, 120 donations, total raised $83,816.

6. Royal Family KIDS Camp in Grand Island and York, 295 donations, total raised $40,304.

7. Central Community College Foundation - Grand Island campus, 31 donations, total raised $38,610.

8. Fighter Jett, 92 donations, total raised $36,921.

9. Grand Island Children's Museum Inc., 43 donations, total raised $30,473.

10. Voice for Companion Animals, 86 donations, total raised $29,681.