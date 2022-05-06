 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Go Big Give Thursday event surpasses total donations in initial year

Go Big Give - Carl Hanse

Staff member Carl Hanse stands outside with foam fingers pointed towards the Habitat for Humanity office. Members of the community were welcome to come donate and pick up tasty meals from Cactus Jacks food truck for Go Big Give. 

 Independent, McKenna Lamoree

How much has Go Big Give grown over the years? Even before the 24-hour online giving event began Thursday, $260,063 had been received in pre-giving donations.

That pre-give number totaled the entire amount received in the first Go Big Give in 2014. That year’s total was $251,984.

Donors could make early contributions between April 25 and Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, the fundraiser appeared to be on track to surpassing $1 million for the fourth year in a row.

At 8 p.m., the total was nearing $900,000. The funds raised will go to 151 nonprofit organizations in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties. The donating period ended at midnight Thursday night.

Go Big Give is coordinated by Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.

The biggest total in Go Big Give’s nine-year history was the 2021 amount — $1,330,332. Just five years ago, in 2018, the philanthropic event brought in only $676,066.

The participating nonprofits have become more savvy about how to use Go Big Give, according to Dori Wanitschke, who’s worked on eight of the nine events.

Go Big Give - Good Life Rescue

The Good Life Rescue's Kellie Granfield practices tricks with shelter dog Georgie at their booth set up in the Conestoga Mall for Go Big Give. The Good Life Rescue raffled off multiple prizes in order to raise money for Georgie and the rest of her furry friends. 

More than 20 of the nonprofits earned at least $10,000 on Thursday. The first year of Go Big Give, only five organizations brought in $10,000.

Heartland United Way and the Community Foundation give lots of tips to the nonprofits.

When Go Big Give began, some of the nonprofits didn’t have a web site and hadn’t used social media, said Karen Rathke of Heartland United Way.

Between Heartland United Way and the Community Foundation, “I think we’ve been able to kind of support them” and provide examples and good templates for mailers, fliers and social media posts, Rathke said. The nonprofits have also learned a lot from each other, she said.

In addition to hosting in-person events, some organizations used Facebook Live Thursday.

Prizes were being offered to increase Facebook Live participation, said Melissa DeLaet of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation. Those live appearances helped introduce nonprofits to new donors and spread their message, DeLaet said.

Sponsorship support is essential to the success of Go Big Give, Rathke said. Money from sponsors funds the incentive prizes and matching gifts.

Sponsors include the Eihusen Foundation, Hornady, Associated Staffing Inc., Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Heartland United Way, JBS, the Bud and Gloria Wolbach Foundation, the Hamilton Community Foundation, Lutz, the Merrick Foundation, Five Points Bank, AMGL, Amur and Allo Fiber.

Go Big Give - Imagination City Children's Museum

For Go Big Give, Imagination City Children's Museum decided to throw a Cinco De Myo celebration to help raise funds. The event featured crafts, mexican food, a pinata, and a performance by Danza Santa Maria. 

During the day Thursday, some of the nonprofit organizations were competing among themselves to see who could post the biggest numbers on the leaderboard.

This year’s edition of Go Big Give was running smoother than ever before, Wanitschke said.

In addition to financial rewards, Go Big Give focuses attention on the work that nonprofits do, Rathke said. The event also brings the organizations new volunteers.

The problems of COVID-19 made Go Big Give more successful.

In 2020, people realized “how hard a lot of these nonprofits were working during COVID and came out and supported them,” Rathke said.

“I think it made people aware of how much work these nonprofits step up and do in hard times and the support they really truly provide our communities of Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties,” DeLaet said.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

