Go GI maps out Grand Island transit needs, issues, plans for future

An inter-city route is also being developed by Nebraska Public Transit for a service between Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island.

“That would come into town and make a loop around the outside of town before heading out,” Falmlen explained.

A regional study was completed in 2019, but the project was put on hold due to the pandemic, Falmlen said.

“When COVID hit everything went away and now things are just beginning to ramp up,” she said. “(They have) just begun revisiting all the data to bring it up to date, from everything that’s happened since COVID.”

The Tri-Cities route would be separate from CRANE services.

The group voiced concerns that this would create further confusion about which agencies are providing what services.

“The fact that it would be clunky is well-acknowledged,” Falmlen said.

Asked if there would be a greater effort to reach out to the people who use or would benefit from the public service, Veldhouse invited community leaders to share HDR survey information with their clients and constituents.