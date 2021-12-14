Go GI maps out Grand Island transit needs, issues, plans for future

A series of “Go GI” transit plan focus group sessions Monday helped identify transit needs and issues facing the community.
The sessions were hosted Monday at City Hall by CRANE Public Transit and Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“We have to do a transit development plan. We do this every five years or so,” said MPO program manager Andres Gomez.
Leading the focus groups were consultants Jason Carbee and Kristen Veldhouse from Omaha-based HDR.
The purpose of the Monday sessions was to collect data from the community on “who the users are and who potential users might be,” as well as transit uses.
“We’re working with the city of Grand Island to help identify where the system is now and what some of those missing gaps and needs might be, and looking to the future, as well,” Carbee said. “We’re looking at current conditions and looking at potential options for adjusting services into the future to close some of those gaps.”
Participating in the afternoon session were leaders from multiple community agencies, such as Heartland United Way, Hall County Housing Authority, Grand Island Literacy Council, Salvation Army Men’s Shelter, Hope Harbor and Grand Island YWCA.
Among the issues identified by the group were scheduling 24-hour in advance, lack of a fixed route, slow response times, hours of operation and barriers to foreign language speakers, who represent more than one-third of the community.
There is also a pervading sense that CRANE serves only seniors, when in fact it serves all residents in Grand Island.
A mapping activity allowed participants to also identify “transit generators,” other locations for transit opportunities, and gaps in the system and service.
CRANE offers a portal-to-portal service contracted through Senior Citizens Industries.
A bus comes directly to a person’s point-of-origin and drops them off at their destination, from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
“Our riders, from what we gather, really do appreciate being picked up at their door,” said city transit manager Charley Falmlen.
Falmlen reported that CRANE use increased through the pandemic, despite a strong dip during the lockdown period in 2020.
“We’re currently at 64,000 annual trips,” she said. “Last time we went through this process, we were at about 37,000 trips. Our most recent data shows a very large increase ...”
An inter-city route is also being developed by Nebraska Public Transit for a service between Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island.
“That would come into town and make a loop around the outside of town before heading out,” Falmlen explained.
A regional study was completed in 2019, but the project was put on hold due to the pandemic, Falmlen said.
“When COVID hit everything went away and now things are just beginning to ramp up,” she said. “(They have) just begun revisiting all the data to bring it up to date, from everything that’s happened since COVID.”
The Tri-Cities route would be separate from CRANE services.
The group voiced concerns that this would create further confusion about which agencies are providing what services.
“The fact that it would be clunky is well-acknowledged,” Falmlen said.
Asked if there would be a greater effort to reach out to the people who use or would benefit from the public service, Veldhouse invited community leaders to share HDR survey information with their clients and constituents.
Further community sessions are being planned for April.