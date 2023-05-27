Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Have you ever wanted to hold a baby goat while drinking at the same time?

Adults were able to pet young goats while drinking a martini for the Goat and Greet event at J. Alfred Prufrock’s, 308 N. Pine St., on Thursday, May 25. CB Farms provided five goats, four girls and one boy, for attendees to hold.

Set up at Kowalski Family Farm, CB Farms is a U.S. Department of Agriculture funded meat goat and poultry operation local to Grand Island. The farm also sells products, such as eggs and plants, as well as some of the animals.

The goal of CB Farms is to raise and sell the "highest quality" farm products to the community. The operation started up last year, but owner Carter Hiegel said he began raising goats as a hobby a couple of years ago.

“I found a passion in it,” said Hiegel. “Found a love for goats and doin’ my thing raising them.”

According to Hiegel, his roommate and manager of J. Alfred Prufrock’s, Katie Kowalski, helped organize the event. Kowalski talked to the owner of the J. Alfred Prufrock’s about bringing goats down to the bar for customers to pet.

The Goat and Greet was put on to bring awareness to CB Farms and what Hiegel is trying to start up. CB Farms is the first USDA funded meat goat farm in central Nebraska, As far as Hiegel is aware.

“It’s just kind of to show off the goats we raise,” said Hiegel. “Help raise some support for me, some awareness of you know, kind of like what happens with a goat operation and kind of what I do as CB Farms.”

The event started at 5:30 p.m., with the attendees loving the goats: Big Bird, Donut, Fancy Nancy, Lady and Pepe. The goats remained on the patio of the bar, while people had to buy a drink inside before they could hold one.

The event was only for people 21-years and older, since the bar doesn’t serve food. Unfortunately, a rainstorm passed over the event a little after 6 p.m. Customers either went inside J. Alfred Prufrock’s to stay dry or hide under the patio cover to continue petting the goats.

"[Goats] hate the rain," said Hiegel. "They don't like being sprayed."

If you wanted to attend a Goat and Greet but couldn’t due to the rain or age, don’t worry. Another Goat and Greet will be held at Wave Pizza Company on May 30 for friends and families to enjoy.