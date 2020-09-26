Goat show at Aksarben Stock Show draws contestants from across U.S.

The first day of competition at the Aksarben Stock Show on Friday started off with a goat show at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena at Fonner Park.
The parking lot at Fonner Park was packed with pickups, stock trailers and other vehicles from 14 states for the beginning of the youth livestock competition. It is the fourth year Aksarben Stock Show has been at Fonner Park since moving here from Omaha.
And, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it is the biggest Aksarben Stock Show since coming to Grand Island.
Record number of contestants
The goat show was a good example of the enthusiasm and participation of youth exhibitors, according to Alyssa Groskopf of Hastings, Minn., who was superintendent of the goatshow.
“We have more than 500 goats entered in this year’s show,” Groskopf said.
“We had about 100 breeding does last year. This year we have more than 200. We have also increased our market goats by more than 150 head. We have more than 300 market goats competing here today.”
Groskopf said the record number of contestants and goats this year is a testimony to the enthusiasm of the youths for their livestock projects.
“This is the anticipation of being able to get out and show off the work that these youth have put in over the summer,” she said. “These are kids who stayed committed to their projects regardless of the circumstances they were in or the number of shows they were coming to be able to attend.”
Groskopf said a number of major livestock shows have been canceled this year because of the pandemic, and questions remain about how many shows will be scheduled this fall and winter, especially if the pandemic continues to spread across the country.
“That is why it is so awesome to see Aksarben be a place where people can come across the Midwest and exhibit these projects that they put so much work into,” she said.
Goats ‘easier to manage’
Groskopf said goats are becoming popular youth livestock project.
“These small ruminant animals are a lot easier to manage, especially for those youth interested in livestock and want that experience and that knowledge but don’t have the means to have cattle or larger livestock,” she said.
The livestock facilities at Fonner Park has gained a reputation for being one of the premier venues for goat shows. Before the pandemic hit, Fonner Park was scheduled to host national Boar goat and dairy goat competitions this summer, which would have brought thousands of goats and participants to Grand Island.
One of the participants in this year’s goat show is Macy Macky of Lake City, Iowa.
“We had never been here before for Aksarben, and we wanted to try something new and we thought we had a pretty good goat,” Macky said.
Macky had shown cattle at Fonner Park before at one of the many junior national competitions at Grand Island.
She said goats make you work harder.
“It takes a lot of work to get them where you want them,” Macky said.
By the numbers
There are 1,317 exhibitors entered in the various youth livestock competition this year. They are from Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Wyoming, Indiana, North Dakota, Arkansas and Montana. Nebraska and Iowa combined have the most participants with 700.
Last year, there were 907 exhibitors.
Aksarben scholarships and cash awards provided to Heartland youths during the past five years total $753,500.
The exhibitors have brought 3,517 head of livestock and poultry to show. Of this year’s livestock numbers, 34% are sheep, 24% are hogs, 23% are cattle, 15% are goats and 4% are poultry.
From 2018 to 2019, livestock entries went up 55% at the Aksarben Stock Show at Fonner Park.
The show’s Purple Ribbon Auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight with 100% of contributions awarded to youths. There are 38 auction lots for 2020 with a scholarship/award goal of $250,000.
There is also a trade show and a number of food vendors at this year’s stock show.
Livestreaming links for stock show is being covered by NET TV, Rural Radio Network and off Aksarben’s website www.showaksarben.com, where you also can find the show schedule for today and Sunday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.