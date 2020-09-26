Goat show at Aksarben Stock Show draws contestants from across U.S.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first day of competition at the Aksarben Stock Show on Friday started off with a goat show at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena at Fonner Park.

The parking lot at Fonner Park was packed with pickups, stock trailers and other vehicles from 14 states for the beginning of the youth livestock competition. It is the fourth year Aksarben Stock Show has been at Fonner Park since moving here from Omaha.

And, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it is the biggest Aksarben Stock Show since coming to Grand Island.

Record number of contestants

The goat show was a good example of the enthusiasm and participation of youth exhibitors, according to Alyssa Groskopf of Hastings, Minn., who was superintendent of the goatshow.

“We have more than 500 goats entered in this year’s show,” Groskopf said.

“We had about 100 breeding does last year. This year we have more than 200. We have also increased our market goats by more than 150 head. We have more than 300 market goats competing here today.”

Groskopf said the record number of contestants and goats this year is a testimony to the enthusiasm of the youths for their livestock projects.