‘God, family and business’: Keller Williams’ core values guide new Grand Island real estate firm

Klein said that by following those core values, “We can make our customers lives a little easier so they can attend their family events and do all of that.”

“We’re behind the scenes working on this,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Klein said their goal is to get the real estate world back towards a “client-centered type of atmosphere and really honing in on making sure that our clients are 100% the focus.”

“Their best interest is what we’re fighting for on a daily basis, putting the clients first and making the whole transaction, from start to finish, is as easy and as less stressful as possible,” she said.

Goplin, Klein and Lessig are optimistic, going into the future when it comes to the local real estate market. A lot of that optimism is tied to being part of the Keller Williams Family.

“Having the support, the training and the coaching that we’re getting on a daily basis makes me very confident that we have the resources now to make Keller Williams well known in Grand Island and give this community what it’s been lacking,” Klein said.

Keller Williams Heartland is located at the Main Street Station. For more information call 308-675-3882. To learn more about Keller Williams, visit its website at www.kw.com.

