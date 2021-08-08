‘God, family and business’: Keller Williams’ core values guide new Grand Island real estate firm

Keller Williams has opened its first real estate office in Grand Island at 2313 N. Webb Road.
Real estate agents Jasey Klein, Megan Goplin and Brittany Lessig operate the Grand Island office.
Keller Williams is the largest real estate agency in the United States and worldwide.
It was founded by Keller in 1983. Klein, Goplin and Lessig, seasoned Grand Island real estate agents, said they were attracted to Keller Williams’ core values of “God, family and business.”
“We thought about what Grand Island was lacking in the real estate world and we strongly felt the focus was more on the brokerage and it’s success verses promoting the client’s best interest,” Klein said. “We wanted to be more client centered instead of agent centered.”
According to the trio of agents, with Keller Williams, based in Austin, Texas, agents receive a high level of training and coaching that provides them with the most up-to-date real estate regulations. They said that on a daily basis, they are receiving cutting edge strategies to prepare them to face the challenges of today’s real estate market. These strategies, according to the agents, allow them to focus on exceeding their client’s expectations and securing their best interest.
The Grand Island office opened in April.
“Keller Williams is well established in Lincoln and Omaha and we felt that central Nebraska deserved a strong and resourceful agency,” Lessig said. “We are proud to be the agents who were able to bring the KW culture and values to this community.”
The agents said they are in the process of planning a grand opening celebration later this year.
“We’ve been in Grand Island for only four months and we already feel that we have established a strong presence in this community,” Goplin said. “We are extremely excited to watch our business grow as we continue to implement our core values and focus on creating the best experience possible for our clients.”
The Grand Island Keller Williams office deals with residential and commercial real estate property.
Goplin said by being part of Keller Williams, they have access to people within the company “whose sole purpose is to guide and support us.”
“Keller Williams takes care of their agents so we can have all the resources, training and coaching in the world,” she said. “That allows us to take care of our clients.”
“God, family and business”
“KW lives by it motto,” Goplin said. “When you join Keller Williams, you get this amazing family and you feel the support and love instantly. You’re not a number with Keller Williams, you’re a family member.”
Klein said that by following those core values, “We can make our customers lives a little easier so they can attend their family events and do all of that.”
“We’re behind the scenes working on this,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for.”
Klein said their goal is to get the real estate world back towards a “client-centered type of atmosphere and really honing in on making sure that our clients are 100% the focus.”
“Their best interest is what we’re fighting for on a daily basis, putting the clients first and making the whole transaction, from start to finish, is as easy and as less stressful as possible,” she said.
Goplin, Klein and Lessig are optimistic, going into the future when it comes to the local real estate market. A lot of that optimism is tied to being part of the Keller Williams Family.
“Having the support, the training and the coaching that we’re getting on a daily basis makes me very confident that we have the resources now to make Keller Williams well known in Grand Island and give this community what it’s been lacking,” Klein said.
Keller Williams Heartland is located at the Main Street Station. For more information call 308-675-3882. To learn more about Keller Williams, visit its website at www.kw.com.