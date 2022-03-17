 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Goin’ Hog Wild for the Y’ set for March 26 at Fonner Park

  • 0
Grand Island YMCA sign
Independent/Josh Salmon

The Grand Island YMCA will host its first ‘Goin’ Hog Wild for the Y’ fundraiser, set for Saturday, March 26.

This event is planned for 5-9 p.m. in the Dinsdale Barn Barn on the Fonner Park campus. Proceeds will help fund the locker room renovation project.

Tailgate-style food will be provided by the Nebraska Pork Producers and Whitefoot Catering. A meal-only option is also available. A cash bar will be available along with free keg beer while it lasts.

The evening will include live music provided by The Apron Sisters, Timmery & Hillary, with Joe Parr and Tim Zach. A variety of unique coolers filled with goodies will be part of a silent auction. ,

Tickets are $50 and available online at GetMeRegistered.com/GoinHogWild. Those attending must be 21 or older.

More details about the event and sponsorships are available at www.giymca.org/goin-hog-wild-for-

the-y.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Warning system tracks asteroid hours before entering earth's atmosphere

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts