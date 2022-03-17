‘Goin’ Hog Wild for the Y’ set for March 26 at Fonner Park

The Grand Island YMCA will host its first ‘Goin’ Hog Wild for the Y’ fundraiser, set for Saturday, March 26.

This event is planned for 5-9 p.m. in the Dinsdale Barn Barn on the Fonner Park campus. Proceeds will help fund the locker room renovation project.

Tailgate-style food will be provided by the Nebraska Pork Producers and Whitefoot Catering. A meal-only option is also available. A cash bar will be available along with free keg beer while it lasts.

The evening will include live music provided by The Apron Sisters, Timmery & Hillary, with Joe Parr and Tim Zach. A variety of unique coolers filled with goodies will be part of a silent auction. ,

Tickets are $50 and available online at GetMeRegistered.com/GoinHogWild. Those attending must be 21 or older.

More details about the event and sponsorships are available at www.giymca.org/goin-hog-wild-for-

the-y.