Going nuts for Christmas: Whiff of cinnamon draws in customers during the holidays

It’s all about the smell. Like buttered popcorn, cinnamon-roasted nuts give off an intoxicating aroma that makes people almost powerless to resist.
People walk into Conestoga Mall, get a whiff “and they follow their nose,” said Wayne Arnold, the man behind the smell.
Arnold and his wife, Lydia, have operated the Cinnamon Roasted Nuts kiosk in the Grand Island mall since 2009. Most years, the seasonal business sets up shop from October through December. The Arnolds, who live in Lincoln, came to town this year in mid-November because of COVID-19.
Arnold, a skilled salesman, knows all about the power of smell. Free samples are the other main method of ringing up sales.
Arnold, 68, whips up the nuts in a German-made nut roaster inside the kiosk. Using cinnamon and sugar, he roasts almonds, cashews, pecans and English walnuts. Those who avoid sugar may partake of hickory-smoked almonds, which taste a lot like barbecue potato chips.
Cinnamon roasted almonds are the big seller, although Lydia Arnold is partial to pecans.
Wayne Arnold likes dealing with the public. “I just love what I do,” he said.
It energizes him to make a sale and make somebody happy with a product they enjoy.
To be good at sales, you have to enjoy it, he said.
Arnold, a native of Falls City, earned a two-year degree in architectural drafting from Southeast Community College in Lincoln. After working as a drafter for eight years in Atlantic, Iowa, he started selling items at flea markets.
He found that he preferred flea markets to drafting. Wayne, who grew up on a farm, likes being outside. He likes interacting with people, and he loves to travel.
Conestoga Mall is the only place the Arnolds sell cinnamon-roasted nuts. They used to be seasonal tenants at numerous malls, but they now limit their mall business to Grand Island.
Arnold has noticed a difference between big-city people and those in the middle of the state.
“The people of this area are very nice and friendly, and the mall management is easy to get along with,” he said.
After spending three months a year here for 11 years, the Arnolds have lived almost three years in Grand Island, so they know their way around. They rent an apartment when they’re in town.
The Arnolds work seven days a week this time of year. The hours of Cinnamon Roasted Nuts mirror mall hours.
In addition to roasting nuts, the Arnolds personalize Christmas ornaments.
They also sell battery-operated toys for kids, socks, animal-shaped slippers, pistachios and veterans’ baseball caps. The latter are priced at $5.95.
During the summer months, the Arnolds sell metal yard art at summer festivals in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
Arnold has a deep background in sales. In the beginning, he sold items he bought at garage sales.
Eventually, he began dealing in sunglasses, wind chimes and novelty items for kids.
For many years, he sold sand art, dyeing sand into 20 shades in a cement mixer.
He started working malls in the 1980s.
In the past, he visited malls in the Kansas City area, Emporia, Kan., Lincoln, Columbia, Mo., and St. Joseph, Mo. At his peak, he operated four kiosks at the same time, hiring people to work at the ones he didn’t staff personally.
In the 1980s, Arnold peddled his wares at outdoor events in Minnesota, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas. As a young man, he had no problem being on his feet 12 hours a day. These days, he goes about nine hours a day.
The Arnolds, who have been married since 2000, take it easy in January, February and part of March.
Arnold feels God gave him the talent to run his own business and to enjoy it.
Occasionally, the Arnolds mix in a little ministry with their business. In conversation, they encounter customers who’ve had a bad day or are having troubles in life.
He tells them that, even though they’re having problems, God still loves them and cares for them. Sometimes, Lydia prays with customers.
The last time to buy nuts this year is Dec. 24. In early January, the Arnolds will return to Lincoln. But next year, the aroma will be back once again.
