Going nuts for Christmas: Whiff of cinnamon draws in customers during the holidays

Arnold, a native of Falls City, earned a two-year degree in architectural drafting from Southeast Community College in Lincoln. After working as a drafter for eight years in Atlantic, Iowa, he started selling items at flea markets.

He found that he preferred flea markets to drafting. Wayne, who grew up on a farm, likes being outside. He likes interacting with people, and he loves to travel.

Conestoga Mall is the only place the Arnolds sell cinnamon-roasted nuts. They used to be seasonal tenants at numerous malls, but they now limit their mall business to Grand Island.

Arnold has noticed a difference between big-city people and those in the middle of the state.

“The people of this area are very nice and friendly, and the mall management is easy to get along with,” he said.

After spending three months a year here for 11 years, the Arnolds have lived almost three years in Grand Island, so they know their way around. They rent an apartment when they’re in town.

The Arnolds work seven days a week this time of year. The hours of Cinnamon Roasted Nuts mirror mall hours.

In addition to roasting nuts, the Arnolds personalize Christmas ornaments.