Good Life Rescue, Petsense holding event Saturday in Grand Island

Petsense is partnering with The Good Life Rescue for a meet-and-greet “adoptathon” Saturday at the pet supply store, which is a 2300 N. Webb Road.

Two dogs, Emerie and Estelle, will be on hand for the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People won’t be able to take Emerie and Estelle home with them, but they can begin the application process, said Kellie Granfield, one of the directors of The Good Life Rescue.

The adoption fee is $300 for dogs less than a year old and $200 for dogs older than a year. The fee includes microchips, heartworm tests, shots, spaying and neutering.

The Good Life Rescue also handles cats.

