Supporters of a State Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island received good news from Lincoln on Tuesday.

An appropriations bill, which includes $8 million for the cemetery, advanced to the general file.

That is good news, according to Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda.

Gov. Jim Pillen has indicated he will sign the appropriations budget.

The project will expand and improve the existing Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Capital Avenue. The expansion will total 20 acres.

Passage of the bill will appropriate $4 million toward the cemetery this year and $4 million next year. The money will come from the Nebraska Veterans Aid Fund.

The measure began as LB80, introduced by Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island. It is now included in LB 818.

Along the way, a key hearing was held on Feb. 28, attended by a roomful of veterans.

"It was amazing to see that many veterans testifying in support of our state veterans cemetery," Shuda said Wednesday.

The cemetery has received good support from the community, the city, county and people in the surrounding areas "in collecting funds to make this happen," Shuda said.

Shuda believes that construction of the cemetery project will begin before the end of this year.

Shuda would like to see the Hall County Hero Flight receive good support during Go Big Give. Those contributions will pay for amenities not included in the construction cost.

Ideally, those amenities will include a carillon tower and a memorial at the cemetery entrance. The committal shelter will have a roof. But Shuda would also like to see that shelter enclosed, to keep families out of the wind.

On Wednesday morning, in a ceremony at the Hall County Courthouse, Gary Quandt donated $500 to the Hall County Hero Flight.