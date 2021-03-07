Good weather, good crowds: Fonner Park springs back to life

A year ago, Fonner Park was nearly empty of people as the COVID-19 pandemic had just began to spread in the community and people were urged to stay home.
A year later, the pandemic is still a concern, but there were three different events bringing hundreds of visitors to Fonner Park this weekend.
Along with live horse racing, the Dinsdale Beef Barn and the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena was full of people for the annual Big Red Beef Show, and the Fonner Park Concourse welcomed nearly 100 vendors for the inaugural Triple Crown Vendor Show.
While the beef show finished up Saturday, the vendor show will run noon-6 p.m. today and, of course, live horse racing is on the schedule.
Youth have opportunity to show cattle
The Big Red Beef Show is a fundraising event for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Block and Bridal Club. The event started Friday night with the showmanship competition and continued Saturday with its breed show and market beef competition.
According to Kelsey Loseke, a junior at UNL and chairman of this year’s Big Red Beef Show, the competition brought about 300 cattle from participants age 21 or younger from across Nebraska and several surrounding states.
Loseke said the show is directed toward youths.
“For many of these kids, they have just bought their cattle in the last three or four months,” Loseke said. “The show allows them to get out and get some practice while the animal is still small.”
Loseke said late winter and early spring is a “crucial time for breaking calves.”
“Any experience is good experience,” she said.
Along with the breaking older calves, youth participants get to work their cattle in the show ring in preparation for shows this spring and summer.
Many of the kids showing their cattle in the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena will be back in August for the Nebraska State Fair and in September for the Aksarben Stock Show.
In 2020, because of the pandemic, many of the children did not have an opportunity to show their cattle until later in the year. The Big Red Beef Show is an opportunity to get in shape and work with their animals for the upcoming show season.
The event was a family affair.
Kate Brooks, who raises cattle in the Bennett area, brought her two sons, Kole, 6, and Karson, 9, to the show.
“It is a great time for them to get out and just start practicing and get back into the swing of showing again,” Brooks said. “They showed a little bit last year. This is an opportunity for getting them back up and start showing again.”
Both Kole and Karson were showing their Gelbvieh cattle.
This is the first time the boys competed in the Big Red Beef Show.
“It was a last-minute decision,” Brooks said. “It was something to do for the weekend and a good opportunity to get out and start showing again.”
Karson was glad to be able to show again. He has been active in the show ring now for three years. He and Kole have been working their Gelbvieh calves for the last three months.
“Hopefully, I can show later this year at the State Fair,” Karson said.
Vendors see ‘exceptional’ turnout
Over in the Fonner Park Concourse, nearly 100 booths were setting up for the noon opening of the Triple Crown Vendors Show.
Carmen Reinsch of Shickley is the show organizer. While the Triple Crown Vendors Show is open for the first time, she is also the organizer of the Kentucky Spring Dazzle, another craft and vendor show planned for May 1 at Fonner Park, which is the day of the Kentucky Derby.
Reinsch has been doing the Spring Dazzle for nearly 10 years, but skipped last year because of the pandemic.
She said the turnout for the Triple Crown show was “exceptional” considering the pandemic is ongoing. There were 97 booths at this year’s inaugural show.
“Today is going to be great,” Reinsch said.
Last year, she said, a lot of vendors were not able to do any shows.
“For some of these vendors, this is their income,” Reinsch said.
One of those vendors is Julie McClintock of Lincoln, who is taking her business full time this year. Her booth is Nebraska State of Mind, where she sells “State Pride” clothing.
“I’m looking to do more shows as I’m doing this business full time now,” McClintock said. “I am branching out and trying to get my products further outside of Lincoln.”
Because of the pandemic this past year, business was slow and it would have been a “disaster” doing it as a full-time occupation. She has been selling her crafts now for 10 years, but just as a part-time gig and mostly in the Lincoln area.
She said seeing concourse full of vendors’ booths was a good sign that people are anxious to hit the circuit and start selling their wares.
“This is my first show this year and my first time at Fonner Park,” McClintock said.
Another vendor at the show was Stephanie Anderson of Big Springs. She grows lavender and produces a variety of products from her crop for her business, Our Lavender Co.
She started in 2019 with her first crop of lavender. Her online store (ourlavenderco.com) opened last May.
“We are still in our first year of actual sales,” she said.
Anderson said their lavender crop is about four acres. An acre of lavender yields from 3,500 to 4,500 pounds of dried flowers per acre (53-67 pounds of essential oil).
“This is our first show of the year,” Anderson said. “It is amazing to see so many booths here.”