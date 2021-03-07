Good weather, good crowds: Fonner Park springs back to life

“For many of these kids, they have just bought their cattle in the last three or four months,” Loseke said. “The show allows them to get out and get some practice while the animal is still small.”

Loseke said late winter and early spring is a “crucial time for breaking calves.”

“Any experience is good experience,” she said.

Along with the breaking older calves, youth participants get to work their cattle in the show ring in preparation for shows this spring and summer.

Many of the kids showing their cattle in the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena will be back in August for the Nebraska State Fair and in September for the Aksarben Stock Show.

In 2020, because of the pandemic, many of the children did not have an opportunity to show their cattle until later in the year. The Big Red Beef Show is an opportunity to get in shape and work with their animals for the upcoming show season.

The event was a family affair.

Kate Brooks, who raises cattle in the Bennett area, brought her two sons, Kole, 6, and Karson, 9, to the show.