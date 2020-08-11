Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska is hosting its 27th annual Platte River Charity Shoot on Saturday at Heartland Public Shooting Park.
The event is the local nonprofit’s primary fundraiser, said Lindsay Miles, Goodwill director of marketing and development.
“It goes to support the programs and services we offer to individuals with a development disability, substance use disorder or mental illness, or face barriers such as poverty or have just come out of the court system,” Miles said.
Three competitions comprise three-person teams, an adult individual competition and youth/adult teams.
Youths have a chance of winning one of four scholarships being given away in each of the day’s two class divisions.
Scholarships total $5,000, Miles said.
There are 24 prizes total for the top six places in the four divisions of the adult individual competition, and prizes and team plaques for the top three places in the three-person team competition.
The local nonprofit’s programs benefit from the community’s generosity, Miles said.
“It’s our only fundraiser,” she said. “A lot of people think of our stores. They either donate or shop at our stores. Not a lot of people know about the services we provide to people.”
The money earned at the stores funds the programs and services.
“It’s a big area we can raise funds that make it so the Platte River Charity shoot is our only fundraiser,” Miles said.
The need is great in Grand Island and the surrounding area, Miles said.
“We take care of a lot of people with developmental disabilities, behavioral health, mental illness,” she said. “A lot of those people need structure. Especially during COVID and things being shut down, they really need the support system in place that Goodwill provides.”
COVID-19 precautions will be observed at this year’s event, Miles said.
“It allows for social distancing, since it’s an outdoor event, and shooters are spread out across 13 different stations,” she said. “We’ve changed a lot of our logistics for the event, where things are a lot more spread out and not as congested as they have been in the past.”
Volunteer positions also have been eliminated.
“We are asking the shooters to be honest with their scorecards and go out and score their own scorecards,” Miles said, “and go out with a group of friends and throw their own targets, versus having volunteers man each station.”
The charity shoot is popular in the community, Miles said.
“We’ve been working on this for the last six months,” she said. “There’s a lot of time and energy that goes into this event, and it’s something shooters look forward to every year. The shooters are so passionate about it.”
She added, “We’re one of the few shoots in the area that’s going on right now.”
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with shooters starting at 8 a.m. The last squad goes out at 2:30 p.m.
Register at www.platterivercharityshoot.com, call 308-384-7896, or visit the Goodwill administrative offices, 1804 S. Eddy St.
Costs for online registrations is $250 for the three-person team, $70 for the adult individual competition and $80 for the youth/adult team. All competitions have lower fees for re-entries.
Same-day registration costs an additional $10.
