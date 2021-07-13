Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska plans Platte River Charity Shoot on Saturday

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska Inc., along with Hornady Manufacturing, is hosting the 28th annual Platte River Charity Shoot on Saturday at Heartland Shooting Park.

All money raised from the event stays in central and western Nebraska to benefit the programs and services Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska provides for individuals experiencing a developmental disability, mental health condition, substance use disorder, acquired brain injury or face barriers such as poverty or involvement in the legal system.

The shoot features a three-person team (corporate competition) with prizes for the top three teams and team plaques; adult individual competition with prizes for six places in four Lewis Class Divisions (24 prizes total); and the youth/adult team competition that has college scholarships totaling $5,000 awarded to the top four youth shooters in each of the two Lewis Class Divisions (eight scholarships total).

Shooters may preregister on the event’s website at PlatteRiverCharityShoot.com or by calling 308-384-7896 or stopping by the Goodwill administrative offices at 1804 S. Eddy St. in Grand Island. Registration is also available the day of the event for an extra $10, beginning at 7:30 a.m. First squad out is at 8 and the awards will be announced at 4:30 p.m.