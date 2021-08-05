Got questions? CHI Health has answers

Schooff said without a vaccine and other measures, the risk of catching the disease is more significant than it was with the earlier variants.

“We would like to see folks choose to be vaccinated,” he said. “We know that time is important now. The curve is going up again. We are having more people in the hospital. We’d like to protect you and your health now. We’d also like to help you and the rest of us in the future.”

Tuesday was the first day of the hotline operation. He said they had received about 115 phone calls, with a number of callers asking where they can get the vaccine. There were also a number of questions about whether people who have received the vaccine need a booster shot or if they come down with the virus after receiving the shot, do they need another shot. Callers also had questions about children under 12 receiving the vaccine now that school is about to resume for the fall semester.

“We may not have answers to all of those questions, but we can help them understand their concerns and give them the answers that are available now,” Schooff said.

Ward said CHI hospitals have the equipment needed to handle the virus, such as ventilators and the necessary medications, but staffing is a concern, as it is in many communities.