Got questions? CHI Health has answers

As the delta variant of the coronavirus is causing a surge of new infections, mostly among the unvaccinated, CHI Health will be answering vaccine questions from the public, free of charge, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. during August.
According to Jeanette Wojtalewicz, interim CEO of CHI Health, the idea is to connect members of the public with a health care provider to address specific questions they have about the vaccine.
She said the number, 402-717-1255, will be staffed by licensed primary care providers. The call is free, and the conversations are confidential. People interested in getting the vaccine will be directed to the nearest site.
“We know people have a lot of questions about the vaccine,” Wojtalewicz said. “There’s a lot of information. There’s a lot of misinformation. We believe that providing trusted health care partners who are manning the phones, who are answering your questions, you, as consumers can make an educated decision about having the vaccines. We know the COVID-19 vaccine is saving lives. So we want to make sure that we have access to all that education for you.”
Wojtalewicz was on a Zoom conference call with members of the media Wednesday morning. Along with Wojtalewicz were Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer of CHI Health; Dr. Michael Schooff, medical director of CHI Health Clinic; and Dr. David Quimby of infectious diseases for CHI Health-Creighton University.
Schooff said the challenge recently has been with mutation of the virus.
It is the nature of viruses to mutate, he said, and the more viruses are around and the more people they infect, the greater chance the virus has to mutate.
“We’re not sure what the next mutations might bring — maybe bring something even more contagious,” Schooff said.
A new virus mutation could bring a variant that may make people even sicker or a variant that the current vaccines are not as effective against, he said.
Schooff said that is why getting the vaccine is more urgent than ever.
“The less virus we can have around, the less people who get sick, the lower the chance of having those things happen, and the better all of our health can be,” Schooff said.
Wojtalewicz said CHI Health is currently seeing, in its 14 hospitals in western Iowa and Nebraska, an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients.
Ward concurred, saying that CHI hospitals in Nebraska and western Iowa, as of Wednesday morning, had 45 patients with the virus. Three weeks ago, there were 14 patients.
“We are clearly seeing an increase as that’s a far cry from where we were,” he said. “None of us know exactly where this is going.”
Schooff said the goal with the hotline is to provide accurate information about the virus and the vaccines developed to stop it.
“We know there’s a lot of information available about the vaccine — some of it scientifically correct, some of it isn’t,” he said. “So our goal is to give people the true scientific knowledge they need to make decisions for themselves.”
Schooff said their goal is not to try to convince people or coerce people to get the vaccine, but to give them “the power of the information they need to empower them to make their own personal decisions for them and their families about the vaccine.”
“We know, based upon our vaccine pilot program that we did through the state and county health departments, that as patients talk to their primary care provider, somebody they trust and are comfortable with, that they really can understand better the pros and cons of the vaccine, and really get their questions answered in ways better than they can just searching the internet or talking to friends,” he said.
Schooff said current numbers from the state of Nebraska indicate that about half of the state’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.
“We certainly would like to see more of them receive the vaccine as the delta variant, that is taking predominance over Nebraska and the U.S., is more contagious,” he said.
Schooff said without a vaccine and other measures, the risk of catching the disease is more significant than it was with the earlier variants.
“We would like to see folks choose to be vaccinated,” he said. “We know that time is important now. The curve is going up again. We are having more people in the hospital. We’d like to protect you and your health now. We’d also like to help you and the rest of us in the future.”
Tuesday was the first day of the hotline operation. He said they had received about 115 phone calls, with a number of callers asking where they can get the vaccine. There were also a number of questions about whether people who have received the vaccine need a booster shot or if they come down with the virus after receiving the shot, do they need another shot. Callers also had questions about children under 12 receiving the vaccine now that school is about to resume for the fall semester.
“We may not have answers to all of those questions, but we can help them understand their concerns and give them the answers that are available now,” Schooff said.
Ward said CHI hospitals have the equipment needed to handle the virus, such as ventilators and the necessary medications, but staffing is a concern, as it is in many communities.
“I just want to reinforce, please take advantage of this opportunity to call this hotline,” he said. “We have great people able to answer all of your questions.”
Ward said the resurgence of the virus, especially with unvaccinated people, is a concern across the country. While nearly half of Nebraska’s population has received the vaccine, states such as Louisiana, where about 40% of the people are vaccinated, are seeing their hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients.
“Their hospitals are overrun again worse than they ever were,” he said. “This really has turned out to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The patients are younger. Absolutely, they’re younger, and by and large, they’re not vaccinated. We know that getting this vaccine is going to prevent hospitalization. It is a highly preventable disease. So please get the vaccine and if you’re unsure and you need more advice, or if you have more questions, please take advantage of this hotline.”
Quimby said while the patients who are being infected with the virus are younger, they are also healthier than the people who contracted the virus last year, especially elderly people or people with health concerns. The death rate from the virus is lower than last year for that reason.
“But even if you’re 30 or 40 years old, and you’re in the hospital, you’re not doing well,” he said. “You might not die, but you could have long-term consequences and you could go from being a weekend athlete to having difficulties walking across your house. But you’re not dead.”
Quimby said the vaccines that have been developed have worked well, with little or no complications for the vast majority of people who have received them.
He said while many people coming down with the virus will only have mild symptoms or none at all, his concern is the delta variant’s transmissibility.
“It seems to be easier spreading between people,” Quimby said about the variant. “We know that different infections are spread more easily than other infections. The initial original COVID virus was about as transmissible — probably a little bit more so — than influenza. Delta variants seem to be as transmissible as chicken pox. And for those of you, like me, who are old enough that you didn’t get chicken pox vaccination as a child, if somebody got chicken pox, then lots of people got chicken pox. That is why we’re seeing more outbreaks.”